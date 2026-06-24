VEC forges strategic partnerships with leading industry players to advance international exhibitions and events in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026Under the agreements, VEC and its partners will collaborate to develop, co-organize, and expand specialized exhibitions, trade fairs, conferences, and international events in Vietnam. The parties will also explore opportunities to create new exhibition brands and attract established global event series to be held regularly at VEC's exhibition and event facilities.The partnerships with Informa Markets, NC Network, Exporum, Chaoyu Expo, and Vinexad will provide VEC with access to a global network of leading exhibition organizers, enhancing its ability to attract large-scale B2B exhibitions, increase international trade visitor traffic, and maximize infrastructure utilization. The parties will also explore deeper collaboration models, including the joint development and ownership of high-growth exhibition brands in Vietnam, while supporting the international expansion of Vietnamese trade fairs, exhibitions, and event brands.Through its collaboration with the Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA), VEC aims to build strong relationships with the multinational business community in the exhibition industry, expand bilateral trade promotion opportunities, and attract high-level international business delegations to conduct business directly in Vietnam.Centered around the theme "Strategic Partnerships - Setting Standards - Leading the Future," the signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in VEC's development and reinforces its strategic ambition to co-own and develop a new generation of internationally-recognized exhibition and conference brands. This ecosystem of strategic partners will not only strengthen VEC's capabilities in hosting international events but also enable the organization to participate more deeply in the exhibition and events value chain, from infrastructure operations to the co-creation of high-value exhibition products. At the same time, VEC's partners will gain greater opportunities to expand their business activities in Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing markets, while leveraging the advantages of VEC's large-scale, state-of-the-art exhibition complex.Speaking at the event,said:The signing ceremony comes at a pivotal time for Vietnam's exhibition, events, and advertising industries, which face an urgent need to restructure, enhance competitiveness, and align with international standards. These efforts are expected to contribute to a new era for the country's cultural industries and experience economy.In the coming period, VEC will continue to establish strategic partnerships with leading domestic and international organizations, launching a series of landmark events that reinforce its role as a national hub for trade, culture, and large-scale events. These initiatives will contribute to positioning Vietnam as one of Asia's premier destinations for exhibitions and events.Hashtag: #VEC

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About Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)

Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) is Southeast Asia's largest exhibition complex, spanning more than 90 hectares. As a destination for national and international flagship events, VEC is committed to its mission of "Bring Vietnam to the World and Bring the World to Vietnam." The organization aims to serve as a gateway where global excellence converges and Vietnamese identity reaches international audiences, while contributing to the development of key economic sectors and strengthening Vietnam's position on the global stage. (Website: https://vec.global)





About Informa Markets

Informa Markets is one of the world's leading organizers of B2B events and trade exhibitions. In Vietnam, the company has established a strong presence through a portfolio of events spanning many of the country's key industries. Its flagship exhibitions include MTA Vietnam, the leading international exhibition for machine tools and precision engineering; Food & Hotel Vietnam (FHV), serving the hospitality and food service industries; Vietwater, focused on water supply and wastewater management; and ProPak Vietnam, dedicated to packaging and processing technologies. (Website: https://www.informamarkets.com)





About NC Network

Founded in Japan, NC Network specializes in connecting industrial manufacturing enterprises through an extensive business network. In Vietnam, NC Network Vietnam serves as a trusted B2B bridge between manufacturers in Vietnam, Japan, and the broader ASEAN region. The company is best known for organizing FBC ASEAN (Factory Network Business Conference), a unique business matching platform that directly connects manufacturers, engineering companies, and component suppliers to identify sourcing and partnership opportunities across the industrial value chain. (Source: vn.emidas.com/en/nc-net)





About Exporum

Established in 2003, Exporum is one of South Korea's leading professional exhibition planning and organizing companies. The company is widely recognized for its Cafe Show series, including Cafe Show Seoul and Cafe Show Vietnam, Asia's largest industry platform bringing together the entire coffee value chain, from raw materials to brewing equipment. Exporum is also the organizer of Smart City Asia, a leading exhibition focused on smart city solutions and digital infrastructure. (Website: exporum.com)





About Vinexad

Established in 1975 and operating under Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vinexad is widely regarded as a pioneer of Vietnam's exhibition industry. With more than five decades of experience, the company owns several nationally recognized event brands, most notably Vietnam Expo (Vietnam International Trade Fair). Held annually since 1991, Vietnam Expo is the country's largest and most influential multi-sector trade promotion event. (Website: vinexad.com.vn)





About Chaoyu Expo

Guangdong Chaoyu Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Chaoyu Expo) is a major exhibition organizer based in Guangdong, China, specializing in international B2B events that connect China's extensive consumer goods and electronics manufacturing supply chains directly with Southeast Asian markets. In Vietnam, Chaoyu Expo is known for organizing leading exhibitions such as IEAE (International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo), IBTE (International Toys and Baby Products Expo), and IGHE (International Gifts & Homeware Expo). (Website: chaoyuexpo.com)





About the Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA)

The Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA) is the representative organization for individuals and enterprises operating in Vietnam's MICE, advertising, and events sectors. One of its core functions is to provide official endorsement for major events organized by its members, including large-scale exhibitions hosted by companies such as Vinexad and Informa Markets. VECA also leads national conferences and industry forums focused on market trends and event space development strategies, helping guide the long-term growth of Vietnam's exhibition and events industry. (Website: www.veca.vn)





Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)