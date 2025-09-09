Tineco has launched a storewide limited-time promotion for 9.9, with prices starting from just $99.

The global leader in smart cleaning technology is also introducing the all new S9 Artist Breeze, an addition to its flagship S9 lineup.

SINGAPORE - SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, has launched a storewide limited-time promotion for 9.9. Customers looking for innovative, user-friendly vacuums can explore Tineco's range of home appliances at wallet-friendly prices from just $99. In addition to the festivities, Tineco also announced the launch of the S9 Artist Breeze, an addition to the brand's top-performing S9 range.

Tineco 9.9 Special Promotions

Device

Price

Promotion Information

Availability

Launch Promotions *T&Cs apply, while stocks last

S9 Artist Steam

$9xx

Free accessories worth up to $666:

12x Cleaning Solution

2x Hepa Filter

2x Roller Brush Available now at Tineco's official website, Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and mass retailers

Promotion runs from now till 14 September 2025.

S9 Artist Breeze

$5xx

Free accessories worth up to $149:

2x Cleaning Solution

1x Hepa Filter

1x Roller Brush S6 Stretch Pro

$4xx

Free accessories worth up to $275:

6x Cleaning Solution

Tineco introduces the S9 Artist Breeze to its top-performing S9 range

From now till 14 September, customers purchasing through Tineco's official website, Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and mass retailers, can enjoy up to 75% off, with deals starting from $99.Promotional prices are applicable across Tineco's range of products, from the Smart Wet Dry Vacuums to Vacuum Cleaners and Carpet Cleaners. Customers can enjoy discounted prices on Tineco's key products, including the advancedfrom $900 (u.p. $3,099), andfrom $400 (u.p. $2,099).Fully equipped with Tineco's latest technology, the new S9 Artist Breeze guarantees top cleaning performance suitable for Singapore lifestyles.The technologically advanced S9 Artist Breeze ensures a clog-free, smooth and uninterrupted cleaning experience as the powerful 22kPa suction instantly removes dust and debris, and DualBlock Anti-Tangle Design effectively prevents hair and pet fur from tangling. Triple-sided Edge is designed for convenience, ensuring thorough cleaning along walls and leaves no corner uncleaned. Equipped with Tineco's signature technology, the iLoop Smart Sensor, cleaning is optimised as suction and water flow are adjusted automatically and effectively.With a runtime of 50 minutes, the S9 Artist Breeze is capable of cleaning entire homes of up to 300 square metres on a single charge in lay-flat mode. The new model is also easy to use with a 180° Lay-Flat Design that easily reaches under furniture and 90° Swivel Steering for easy maneuverability and maximum user comfort.With the launch of S9 Artist Breeze, Tineco remains dedicated to innovation and providing smarter home appliances for all customers.Hashtag: #Tineco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is a high-tech company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ECOVACS Group (SHA: 603486). Dedicated to innovation, Tineco has consistently delivered smart home cleaning solutions that redefine convenience and efficiency. With the launch of the Floor One S9 Artist and Floor One Switch S7 Stretch, Tineco continues to lead the way in creating products that make everyday life easier and more enjoyable.

Tineco