Play AR mini game at "Fun Spots" to Unlock Lok Jai Cards and Bring Him Home!
All "Fun Spots" across the city are equipped with AR mini game - scan the QR code and complete the designated task at each location to unlock Lok Jai collectible card. Then, head to any LEGO® Certified Store or the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong with two or more Lok Jai collectible cards, to redeem a Build-A-Mini figure and bring Lok Jai home!
This summer, Let's Take a Brick! Let Lok Jai join you in playing, laughing, and shouting with joy—making it your most carefree and fun-filled holiday yet!
Confide in the Treehole and Relax with LEGO® Brick Sounds
The first "Fun Spot" is located at Dino Park on the 5th floor of Phase 1, New Town Plaza, where a delightful LEGO® experience awaits!
At the entrance, you'll find a 5-meter-tall LEGO® treehouse, where you can complete your "happiest summer building homework." Inside, listen to relaxing music made with LEGO® bricks, helping you unwind and recharge.
There's also a 3-meter-tall Lok Jai photo spot where you can capture your most fun-filled moments. And don't miss the fidget spinner building zone, where you can unleash your creativity and immerse yourself in the world of LEGO® bricks. Every scene is infused with signature LEGO® humor and joy!
LEGO® "Fun Spot" – Dino Park
Location: Dino Park, 5/F, Phase 1, New Town Plaza
Date: July 12 – August 31, 2025
Event Hours: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM
LEGO® Treehouse Hours: 2:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Chill Out with Lok Jai at West Kowloon Cultural District
Lok Jai, your best summer buddy, is also waiting for you across multiple Fun Spots in the West Kowloon Cultural District—perfect for enjoying sunshine and art! At the High Lawn near Art Park, you'll find a 3-meter inflatable Lok Jai holding a bright orange balloon, relaxing on a colorful picnic mat, inviting you to enjoy the breeze and your snacks.
In front of the Hong Kong Palace Museum Lawn, creative Lok Jai becomes an artist, wearing a signature beret and holding a brush and palette. Join him in painting and feel the artistic vibes on the lawn!
Next, head over to Harbourside Lawn East, now transformed into "Lok Jai Street," where Lok Jai stands next to a Hong Kong-style street sign waiting for your classic "I was here" photo moment!
As one of the best sunset viewing spots in Hong Kong, Harbourside Lawn West glows with magic during golden hour. Don't miss your chance to snap a selfie with Lok Jai as the sky and sea are painted in dreamy shades of red and gold.
Finally, unleash your creativity at the Secret Garden's Free Build Area, where you can build your imagination with LEGO® bricks, de-stress, and let your creativity take flight!
Extra Perks! Unlock all 4 exclusive Lok Jai collectible cards in West Kowloon Cultural District, and you can enjoy up to 50% off special deals at designated shops. (See appendix for details.)
LEGO® "Fun Spot" – West Kowloon Cultural District
Locations: Art Park High Lawn, Hong Kong Palace Museum Lawn, Harbourside Lawn East and West
Date: July 12 – August 31, 2025
Secret Garden Free Build Area Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sat & Sun)
Lok Jai Visits LEGO® Stores Too!
Lok Jai is also appearing at three LEGO® Certified Stores across the city!
- Times Square, Causeway Bay – Lok Jai is enjoying a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream—can you resist?
- Langham Place, Mong Kok – Lok Jai is skateboarding and bursting with energy and joy.
- K11 Musea LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui – Lok Jai is ready for the beach with a floatie and goggles, inviting you to dive into a cool summer adventure!
Join the "Fun Spot" event and unlock two or more Lok Jai collectible cards to redeem a free Build-A-Mini LEGO® figure. Plus, enjoy special gifts with your LEGO® purchases! Receive a free 30689 Birthday Party Animals with any LEGO® boxset purchase. Spend $350 or more to get a LEGO® Yoyo, and $500 or more to receive an exclusive LEGO® Tote Bag.
At the New Town Plaza LEGO® Certified Store, don't miss the exclusive offer: spend $680 or more on any LEGO® boxset and receive a LEGO® Picnic Mat—available in limited quantities while supplies last.
For more details, please follow the official LEGO® Hong Kong Facebook page and Instagram account.
|No
|Venue / F&B and Shop
|Special Offers
|Art Park & Freespace
|1.
|PANO
| 10% off
9折
|
2.
| Café Bohème
港灣小館
| A complimentary soft drink upon spending $200 (Dine- in only)
於餐廳內消費滿港幣$200可獲送汽水一杯
|3.
|Hooman
| 10% off
9折
|4.
| Lau Bak Livehouse
留白
| 12% off (dine-in only)
堂食88折
|Xiqu Centre
|
5.
| Star Place
明星樓（粵菜宴會廳）
| Each customer can enjoy free dessert of the day for lunch
每位顧客於午市惠顧可免費獲贈是日精選甜品
|6.
| Linong Tea
立農茗茶
| 10% off regular price products
正價貨品9折
|7.
| Tong Tea
餇茶號
| 10% off
9折
|8.
| Major Cellar
美酒滙
| Enjoy $100 discount upon spending $1,000
買滿港幣1,000元可減港幣100元
|
9.
| Rex Music
域斯琴行
| A complimentary class upon enrolling in any of the four instrument experience classes
報讀4堂樂器體驗課程額外贈送一堂
|10.
| Eat East
波仔
| 10% off on regular price Eat East product
正價波仔產品9折
|
11.
|
Kafook Florist
嘉馥花卉
| 12% off in-stock products (including preserved flowers, bouquets, floral materials, plants and orchids)
10% off flower baskets over HK$1,500 (Discount not applicable to discounted items and shipping fees)
任何現貨（包括保鮮花，花束，花材，植物及蘭花）88折
凡訂製花籃滿港幣$1,500以上9折
（折扣不適用於特價貨品及所有運輸費用）
|12.
| Chinese Culture and Art Development Centre
中國文化藝術發展中心
| Chess Set 25% off
國際象棋一副75折
|
13.
|
Zero to One Tea Culture Promotion Centre
茶創樂茶藝推廣中心
| 10% off regular price products
One free box of tea upon spending of HK$250 (regular price)
正價貨品9折及
實價滿港幣$250即可免費獲贈指定茶葉一盒
|14.
|Rainbow Creative Arts
| 50% off on any trial art lesson
半價試堂優惠
|15.
| Natural is Best
自然派
| 5% off
95折
|No
|Venue / F&B and Shop
|Special Offers
|M+
|16.
|AGATE 璞
| A glass of selected non-alcoholic drink upon any spending
於餐廳內消費可獲送指定一杯飲品（非酒精類）
|WKCDA Tower
|17.
|PHILLIPS CAFE
| 10% off on a la carte menu
單點菜式9折
|HKPM
|18.
|Cupping Room
| 10% off food and drinks (excluding retail products)
食品或飲品9折優惠（零售產品除外）
|19.
| Shi Shang House
食尚館
| 10% off (dine-in and takeaway)
9折（堂食及外賣適用）
|
20.
|
Crepes and Bakes
| A complimentary soft drink upon spending $200 (Dine- in only)
於餐廳內消費滿港幣$200可獲送汽水一杯
|21.
| King Lung Heen
璟瓏軒
| 10% off a la Carte menu (dine-in only)
堂食菜式單點9折
|Food Truck
|22.
| Pineapple Canteen
菠蘿仔食堂
| 10% off
9折
|23.
| Book Brothers
大師兄美食車
| 10% off
9 折
|24.
| Pat Chun Saucy Truck
八珍醬園美食車
| 10% off (except pork knuckles, ginger stew and sauce)
9 折（豬腳薑及醬料除外）
|25.
| Lucky Station
幸運站
| 10% off
9折
|26.
|SawadeeCar
| 10% off
9折
|27.
|The Butchers Truck
| 10% off
9 折
|Pop Up
|28.
| Tiger Sugar
老虎堂
| HK$5 discount on drinks
茶飲減港幣 5 元
|29.
|852 Eight Five Two
| Enjoy HK$10 discount upon spending HK$100
買滿港幣100元可減港幣10元
