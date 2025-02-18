The most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli, who will perform his first concert in Macau at Galaxy Arena on March 29, 2025.





As the most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli is celebrated for his ability to blend Italian folk, opera, and pop music, earning acclaim for his distinctive crossover style. He is one of the most recognizable voices globally, with Celine Dion famously dubbing him the "Voice of God". With over 90 million albums sold and more than 16 billion streams, Andrea Bocelli is the biggest-selling artist in the classical genre.







"Time to Say Goodbye", which topped the German singles chart for an impressive 14 weeks. His collaboration with Celine Dion on "The Prayer" and "Vivo per lei" further showcased his talent. A long-standing ambassador for Italian culture, Andrea Bocelli drew worldwide attention in 2020 with his record-breaking Music for Hope event, which became one of the largest musical live-stream performances of all time. He also participated in Lady Gaga's One World: Together at Home concert, joining stars like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Lang Lang, and John Legend to spread messages of love and hope during challenging times.



Over his remarkable 30-year career, Andrea Bocelli has achieved significant international success, including his collaboration with global stars and his performance for numerous presidents and prime ministers.

Over his remarkable 30-year career, Andrea Bocelli has achieved significant international success, including his unforgettable duet with Sarah Brightman on, which topped the German singles chart for an impressive 14 weeks. His collaboration with Celine Dion onandfurther showcased his talent. A long-standing ambassador for Italian culture, Andrea Bocelli drew worldwide attention in 2020 with his record-breaking Music for Hope event, which became one of the largest musical live-stream performances of all time. He also participated in Lady Gaga's One World: Together at Home concert, joining stars like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Lang Lang, and John Legend to spread messages of love and hope during challenging times.





As the most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli is celebrated for his ability to blend Italian folk, opera, and pop music, earning acclaim for his distinctive crossover style.

One of the most recognizable voices in the world, Andrea Bocelli has performed for four U.S. presidents, three popes, the British royal family, and numerous prime ministers. He has graced the stages of iconic landmarks such as the Pyramids of Egypt, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Statue of Liberty in New York, and Milan Cathedral. He has also performed at numerous high-profile events, including the UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and served as the opening act for the World Expo in 2010, 2015, and 2021. In 2021, he was also invited to perform at the CCTV New Year's Gala, extending warm wishes for enduring friendship between the people of China and Italy. His collaborations, meanwhile, have included global stars like Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, and Christina Aguilera.





Galaxy Macau is making headlines with a series of exciting entertainment announcements, reinforcing Macau’s status as a global metropolis shine even brighter. March 29 promises to be an unforgettable night as Andrea Bocelli takes his first concert for the first time in Macau at Galaxy Macau, the city's newest beacon of cultural and entertainment excellence. As the new year unfolds, Galaxy Macau is making headlines with a series of exciting entertainment announcements, aimed at elevating the quality and diversity of performances. These efforts will enhance international elements, delighting both citizens and tourists, and further shining a light on Macau's status as a global metropolis.





Don't miss the chance to witness the "Voice of God" live in Macau—tickets will be available soon, so stay tuned to Galaxy Macau's official website for more updates on this extraordinary event!





Galaxy Macau™ Presents: ANDREA BOCELLI Live in Concert



Date:

March 29, 2025

Time:

20:00

Venue:

Galaxy Arena

Organizer: NGE ARTS & CULTURE COMPANY LIMITED



MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 February 2025 -Galaxy Macau™ presents the world-renowned Italian crossover king of classic and pop music, Andrea Bocelli, who will perform his first concert in Macau at Galaxy Arena on March 29, 2025. This marks the first time the legendary tenor has appeared at Macau's largest indoor arena. This concert will feature a unique setlist, offering fans in Macau, Hong Kong, and throughout Asia-Pacific a rare opportunity to experience this exceptional artist live.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

Galaxy Macau