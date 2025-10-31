Singapore-headquartered TDCX is a leading global customer experience solutions firm that provides customer experience (CX) solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation for clients across various industries. These include digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology and, travel and hospitality. With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX's smart, scalable approach—driven by innovation and operational precision—positions it as a key partner for companies seeking tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 37 locations worldwide, TDCX provides its clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com . About TDCX Group TDCX Group is a global ecosystem of specialized companies that power the world's digital economy. Bringing together TDCX, Open Access BPO, TalentPop, and Chemin, the Group delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning customer experience outsourcing, e-commerce support, data annotation, and talent solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, TDCX Group supports leading technology and digital-native brands in scaling responsibly through human expertise, intelligent technology, and a shared commitment to sustainability. Its portfolio companies operate across more than 37 locations worldwide, connecting businesses with the talent, insights, and innovation needed to thrive in an AI-enabled world.

