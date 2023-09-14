The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the "TWSE") started operations on February 9, 1962. The TWSE is responsible for operating and advancing Taiwan securities market. The TWSE's primary business operations include listing, trading, settlement and surveillance. These comprise listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining market trading and order, securities firms' services, investor protection, clearing and settlement operations, safeguarding against market defaults and the monitoring of illegal transactions. The Exchange provides comprehensive services to the stock market.

Photo (from left to right): James K.J. Lee, Director-General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, Chen-Shan Chang, Director-General of the Securities and Futures Bureau of the Financial Supervisory Commission, and Sherman Lin, Chairman and CEO of the TWSE visited Nasdaq and watched the opening bell ringing ceremony.

