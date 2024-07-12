Sulfuric Fire Fishing, or benghuozi in Chinese, is a fishing practice unique to Taiwan's North Coast. A spectacularly moving musical seems to unfold on the night sea when fishing boats light up one after another. "Huanggang Fishing Port Fires" has thus long been known as one of Jinshan's eight scenic attractions. Taking a benghuozi tour allows you to visit the culturally distinct fishing village of Jinshan's Huanggang, enjoy fishermen's cuisine such as calamari rice noodle soup, and appreciate the beauty of the North Coast from the sea. As night falls, there is also the opportunity to witness how fishermen brave the sea up close and share the joy of a bountiful catch.
Chen Yu-chuan, director of the NCGNSA Administration, said that the scenic area boasts world-class landscapes as well as invaluable cultural assets. Attractions like the millennia-old geological wonder Yehliu Geopark and the award-winning Heping Island Geopark stand out among must-visit destinations for both domestic and international visitors.
