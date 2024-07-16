Hip-hop Elements Infused in Parisian Street Scenes, Immerse Yourself in the Street Dance Fever

Popular Singers and a Local Dance Group Cheering the Athletes On and Spicing Up the Vibe

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - This summer, the sports event every 4 years will commence in Paris, with Break Dance being a competition item for the first time, appearing on the international stage and attracting the public! With "Street Dance @Mikiki" as the theme, different Hip-Hop elements are infused in the Parisian landmark scenes, including the Moulin Rouge, Eiffel Tower, Love Lock Bridge, Hip Hop Graffiti Wall, and French Cafe, together with street dance-themed interactive game zones from 20 July to 11 August at Mikiki. Let's immerse in the street dance fever and embark on an exciting journey!

(Zone A) Street Dance @ Mikiki 全景 1

Besides, street dance performances will be held on designated dates. Well-known street dance experts will perform extempore, elevating the atmosphere to the peak!

[Street Dance @Mikiki] Street Dance Themed Installations
Date: 20 July to 11 August 2024
Time: 10 am - 10 pm
Location: Mikiki G/F Atrium, Zone A (near Lukfook Jewellery) and Zone B (near Starbucks)

Hashtag: #Mikiki

