In just five years, Spotlight Asia has expanded from its roots in Thailand to operate in Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines, delivering a full suite of communications services including PR strategy, KOL and influencer campaign management, social media, and content creation. Today, the agency is a trusted partner to global and regional clients in luxury lifestyle, tech, hospitality, and business, all of whom seek a PR agency in Southeast Asia that blends international standards with deep local cultural understanding.
Spotlight Asia's campaign portfolio spans the region's most high-impact brand moments. The agency led the launch of Tesla in Thailand, as well as the high-profile launch of HBO Max in Thailand, setting a new benchmark for entertainment communications in the market. In 2025, Spotlight Asia produced the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Ceremony in the Philippines, and also led the launch announcement of SAP Labs Vietnam — highlighting SAP's commitment to investing over €150 million into a next-generation digital innovation hub in Ho Chi Minh City over the next five years.
"This award is a reflection of the incredible work our team has done in pushing boundaries and delivering campaigns that resonate deeply with local audiences," said Shaun Pham. "At Spotlight Asia, we've always believed that communications in this region must go beyond translation — it's about authentic cultural connection, strategic clarity, and storytelling that delivers real business impact."
A Vietnamese national fluent in Vietnamese, English, and Thai, Shaun brings nearly 20 years of experience in PR and strategic communications, including regional leadership roles at Uber, Ford Motor Company, and Netflix. Under his leadership, Spotlight Asia has become the go-to PR agency in Thailand, a rising leader among PR agencies in Vietnam, and a regional player trusted by top-tier brands launching or expanding across Southeast Asia.
Men's Folio Vietnam praised Shaun for embodying a new generation of business leaders who are reshaping industries with purpose, creativity, and accountability — and building legacies rooted in community impact and cultural fluency.
With 2026 approaching, Spotlight Asia is poised for continued growth in regional brand campaigns, sustainability communications, corporate positioning, and cross-border activations — all built around its core mission: to make every message matter — and resonate.
About Spotlight Asia
Spotlight Asia is a Bangkok-based strategic communications and public relations agency with a regional presence across Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines. The agency specializes in public relations, KOL and influencer marketing, social media content, media relations, and CSR campaigns. With clients in luxury lifestyle, hospitality, mobility, technology, and corporate sectors, Spotlight Asia helps global brands localize with cultural precision and creative impact.
http://www.spotlightasia.net
