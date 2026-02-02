SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield ® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations. The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated preliminary revenues of around EUR 296 million in the 2025 fiscal year. More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

