SNP builds on Palantir platforms to deliver new AI-powered solutions for solving mission-critical customer challenges

The partnership will build on SNP's strong base with more than 3,000 customers globally and 15,000 successful SAP transformation projects

SNP and Palantir will leverage their strengths to help customers modernize their SAP landscapes and business processes in a predictable and secure way

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 - SNP SE, a leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, and Palantir, a global leader in artificial intelligence and data platforms, today announced a strategic partnership at SNP's flagship event, Transformation World, in Heidelberg, Germany. The collaboration positions SNP to develop new AI-powered solutions with an aligned approach to accelerate SAP transformations for joint customers.The two partners will offer solutions for mission-critical challenges across all types of SAP projects, helping customers improve speed, efficiency and quality. The first joint solution, Test Data Proposal, solves a so far highly manual area of SAP migrations, the identification of relevant test data for given customer test cases. By leveraging AI, this process runs automatically and saves customers' time and resources. Test Data Proposal will expand SNP's proven Kyano® platform.As part of the partnership, SNP and Palantir are also collaborating in large-scale moves to SAP Cloud ERP applications where customers seek to accelerate these modernization programs. Both companies combine complementary, category-leading strengths. SNP contributes deep real-world SAP data migration expertise while Palantir provides state-of-the-art AI-driven software platforms, which enable and accelerate secure modernizations for customers."Organizations are looking for new ways to increase speed, efficiency, and quality in large-scale SAP transformations," said Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. "We are hugely excited to collaborate with Palantir, a company that has leveraged AI to revolutionize and accelerate the way enterprises modernize mission-critical systems and automate operations. Together, we will deliver secure outcomes and new solutions to customers and partners.""We have seen exceptional momentum accelerating SAP migrations for customers, and helping them do so via the Ontology and AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) in a way that significantly compresses the timeline and delivers operational value along the way," said Sameer Kirtane, Head of US Commercial at Palantir. "SNP over the last 30 years has built an impressive track record of delivering predictable, compliant and auditable outcomes in thousands of successful engagements. We are proud to partner with SNP to fundamentally rethink how customers transform their SAP landscapes."Hashtag: #SNP #Palantir #SAP #AI

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About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing enterprise data faster and more securely while harnessing AI-driven innovations based on over 30 years of experience.



The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.



More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today.



Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com



Palantir Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Palantir's forward-looking statements speak only as to Palantir, and Palantir assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements made by any other party. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.





SNP Group