A delicious tribute to Singapore’s iconic local eats to mark SG60 celebrations – enjoy close to two months of exclusive launch deals

Meet the Hall of Fame Honourees:

• iTEA - Most Tea-riffic Brew

Born and brewed in Singapore since 2011, iTEA has become a homegrown icon for bubble tea fans islandwide. From its humble beginnings, iTEA set out with a mission to make premium tea accessible for all. Now with over 40 outlets across the heartlands, iTEA has become a staple in Singaporeans’ everyday moments - whether it’s that after-school treat with friends, a midday perk-me-up at work, or a refreshing escape on a hot day. With freshly brewed teas, vibrant flavours, and affordable prices, iTEA has turned simple sips into shared memories, making it a true local favourite.



• OK Chicken Rice - Top of the Pecking Order A shining example of a true kampung spirit brought to life, OK Chicken Rice is beloved not just for its delicious, halal-certified chicken rice, but also for its heartwarming commitment to giving back. From delivering free meals to healthcare workers during the pandemic, to special promotions for seniors on National Day, OK Chicken Rice consistently rises to the occasion when the community needs it most - a true local hero and pride of Singapore.

• Ishiro Fusion Bowl - The Campus Favourite



• Pastamania - Ultimate Flavour Twirler

A true Singaporean original, Pastamania has been serving up hearty, affordable Italian fare with a local twist since its early days in the heart of our food-loving nation. As one of the pioneers of casual Italian dining in Singapore, Pastamania serves up hearty, flavourful dishes that hold a special place - and fond memories - in the hearts of generations of Singaporeans. More than just pasta, Pastamania has made its mark with innovative fusion dishes by creatively blending classic Italian flavours with bold local tastes. Dishes like Mum’s Salted Egg Soft-Shell Crab Pasta and Shiok & Spicy Chilli Crab Pasta pay tribute to our nation’s rich food heritage, bringing a uniquely Singaporean spin to every plate.

• Jinjja Chicken - Next-Gen Trailblazer Founded over a decade ago, Jinjja Chicken has recently proudly revealed its 100% Singaporean roots, embodying the bold spirit of local entrepreneurship that dares to take risks and reshape the fast-casual dining scene in Singapore. In a market crowded with global and regional franchises, Jinjja Chicken distinguishes itself by combining authentic Korean street food favourites with inclusive halal certification, making Korean flavours accessible to Singapore’s diverse community. Trend-savvy and innovative, their fresh approach has earned top ratings on foodpanda in the fiercely competitive fast food category.



Born in the heart of a local polytechnic, Ishiro Fusion Bowl is a proud homegrown brand that embodies Singapore’s enterprising spirit. What began as a humble campus food stall has grown into a chain of over a dozen outlets islandwide, serving up fusion, Japanese-style rice bowls at affordable prices. Enjoyed by students and working adults alike, Ishiro is a reflection of how local ideas can rice to the occasion, scale up successfully, and stay true to their roots.

Taking their passion from cabin crew to culinary crew, a couple who were former flight attendants established Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang together with their friend, blending Singapore’s beloved nasi lemak with Indonesia’s fiery ayam taliwang, creating a bold, boundary-breaking dish. Now a celebrated local favourite and recognised eatery in the Michelin Guide, they prove that great taste truly knows no limits



• Thai Dynasty - The Culinary Voyager

Driven by his passion for Thai cuisine and insight into Singaporeans’ love for authentic flavours, ex-Navy officer Ian Lin founded Thai Dynasty to bring the best of Thailand closer to home. Since 2018, Thai Dynasty has become a household name for casual, affordable Thai dining, offering a diverse menu crafted by genuine Thai chefs that is designed for everyday enjoyment. With regular new dishes to keep the experience fresh, the brand has expanded into concepts like halal-certified Thai Makan, signature Boat by Thai Dynasty, and convenient Bento boxes from Paddy Fields, all reflecting the true spirit of Thai cooking.





From 21 - 31 August, support Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang, Thai Dynasty and other local homegrown brands and enjoy 20% off (minimum spend applies). pandapro subscribers get an additional 5% off, check the foodpanda app for full details!





What began in 2009 as a modest seafood restaurant in Singapore specialising in salted egg crab evolved into a flavour revolution when the founder of IRVINS experimented with his signature sauce on chips and fish skin. Now a global snack sensation which has expanded to overseas markets, with products available in over 20 countries – including the U.S., Canada, Japan and beyond, IRVINS is a true homegrown success story.



• Yeo’s - Pioneer of Local Refreshments

Founded in 1900 as a humble soy sauce workshop in Fujian, Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) moved its heart to Singapore in the 1930s and quickly became part of our daily lives - from tinned chicken curry and soy milk, to the iconic packaged drinks we know today. Yeo’s embraces its cultural roots with offerings like pandan-flavoured drinks and Lunar New Year gift packs that continue to resonate with local tastes. With unmistakable classics like Yeo’s chrysanthemum tea, Yeo’s is a staple of homegrown ingenuity, rooted in tradition, yet always quenching the next generation’s thirst.



• Tiger Beer - Singa-pour Superstar From its first pour in 1932 to becoming a global icon, Tiger Beer is Singapore’s most iconic brew and a shining example of the nation’s heritage. Capturing the roaring spirit of Singapore, from everyday moments to the biggest celebrations, it is the beer of choice for many Singaporeans, raising glasses to every win, big or small. More than just a drink, it’s a proud symbol of homegrown excellence - truly a Singa-pour sensation.





Stay stocked up on these bestselling local brands with 30% off selected items on pandamart, Cold Storage and Giant on foodpanda from 21 July to 31 August. Plus, don't miss this exclusive on-ground deal: from 8 to 24 August, spend $30 at any physical Giant or Cold Storage store to redeem a $6 voucher for your first three online Giant or Cold Storage purchases on foodpanda. To redeem, simply present your receipt at the customer service desk in-store.



21 July to 31 August – Enjoy 30% off selected eats from restaurants (min. spend applies) and 30% off best grocery picks on pandamart, Giant and Cold Storage, including items from participating brands like Yeo's and Tiger Beer for all foodpanda users.



21 July to 31 August – pandapro subscribers enjoy an extra 5% off on selected restaurant deals, on top of existing offers. Other T&Cs apply.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2025 - Get ready for a flavour-packed celebration! foodpanda, Singapore’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, is rolling out the red carpet for our nation’s most beloved F&B legends with the debut of its Local Foodie Heroes Hall of Fame – a celebration of the nation’s most cherished local F&B brands, recognising the flavours and personalities that have shaped Singapore’s vibrant food scene and captured our hearts (and taste buds).“As we celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday, there is no better time to spotlight the homegrown heroes who have grown alongside the nation, shaping our food culture and becoming a part of our everyday lives,” said Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director, foodpanda Singapore. “These brands are more than just familiar names connecting generations of Singaporeans – they represent stories of resilience, innovation, and community that define what it means to be truly local. As we champion their growth, we also want to offer great deals to bring Singaporeans closer to the flavours they know and love.”For the first time ever, Singapore’s favourite F&B brands – those that tug at our heartstrings and tantalise our taste buds – are being crowned by foodpanda in 10 sizzling categories. In celebration of SG60, foodpanda is teaming up with the Hall of Fame honourees to serve up a two-month feast of exclusive deals and extra perks for pandapro subscribers. Hungry yet?Celebrate Singapore’s F&B icons at foodpanda’s Local Foodie Heroes Hall of Fame10 Hall of Fame Honourees, participating F&B outlets islandwide and on the foodpanda app – explore the full lineup of promotions in Annex A.Celebrate SG60 with us—join the feast, honour our foodie heroes, and discover the flavours that make Singapore truly special!Hashtag: #foodpanda #f&b #retail

foodpanda Singapore

