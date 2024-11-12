Image caption: Alphind Healthcare Launches APAC HQ in Singapore, Pioneering Whole Person Care Intelligence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Alphind healthcare, the creator of Whole Person Care intelligence activation solutions, today announced the opening of its APAC regional headquarters and the Xealei™ Experience Arena, alongside the establishing a regional Advisory Panel. Situated at T-Space in Tampines, the Xealei™ Experience Arena is dedicated to driving practical research and development in aged care and caregiving through collaboration with public and private sector organisations as well as academic institutions. Alphind's APAC HQ launch event, which is scheduled on 13 November, is supported by Ageing Asia, Asia Pacific's first Industry network on the business of Ageing, and a member of Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) and Singapore Business Federation (SBF).The healthcare sector has long struggled with fragmented, episodic disease-focused data trapped within isolated medical and business systems. The rapid pace of digital health innovation and the rise of "shiny object" disruptions have only exacerbated data fragmentation, complicating interoperability and coordination. Additionally, concerns surrounding artificial intelligence often revolve around issues of trustworthiness and completeness.Alphind healthcare goes beyond traditional data analytics and emerging healthcare AI by activating Whole Person Care intelligence through a novel approach known as "The Alphind Way." Launched in the U.S. in 2023 and adapted for the APAC region last month, Xealei™, the first step towards realising this approach activates motion-sensing intelligence to enhance safety, improve care quality and ensure compliance without compromising privacy." said Ez Bala, Founder and CEO of Alphind Group. "" Bala further emphasized that for Alphind, whole person care is a personal calling pursued with empathy and pragmatism." stated Dr. Ron Ribitzky, M.D., Alphind's Global Head of Life Sciences and Marketing. "" He further emphasized that focusing on experience design is crucial for realising the intended Return on Adoption.Partnering with Moods, the Xealei™ Experience Arena features a fully equipped studio apartment designed to demonstrate how seniors age gracefully at home or in nursing homes while reducing caregiver's workflow and administrative burden, thereby improving their working experience and job satisfaction.Xealei™Xealei™explained Kenneth Massey, Head of Alphind's Global Delivery Center of Excellence in India, where a centralised global expert team collaborates with Geo-based local staff, clients and ecosystem partners. "Hashtag: #Alphindhealthcare

About Alphind healthcare

Healthcare has long been handicapped by transactional, episodic disease-centered data trapped in siloed medical and business ecosystems. Drawing on 20+ years of experience in provider and payer IT, Alphind pioneers a new way of elevating and activating Whole Person Care intelligence called 'The Alphind Way.'



Bringing together vision, empathy, and pragmatic innovation Alphind's approach rests on Device Care (DCI), Effective Care (ECI) and Managed Care (MCI) intelligence pillars.



Alphind's global headquarters is in Charlotte, NC, USA, APAC HQ in Singapore, and Global Delivery Center of Excellence in Chennai, India. For more information, visit at www.alphind.com or follow Alphind healthcare on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/alphind-healthcare.



About Ageing Asia Pte Ltd

Ageing Asia is Asia Pacific's first industry alliance on the business of ageing. We are an independent network and social enterprise that seeks to unite business, government, community leaders and the media, to drive change for APAC's ageing landscape. Our vision is to lead an advocacy and educational role in improving quality and standards of eldercare, nurture partnerships and curate development of solutions that address the new opportunities and market demands of the ageing baby boomer population. Ageing Asia is a member of the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) and Singapore Business Federation. For more information on Ageing Asia, please visit www.ageingasia.com



About Moods Pte Ltd

Moods®️ was established in 2017 as an extension of our sister company, The Floor Gallery, with a focus on delivering contemporary flooring designs from Europe and Japan. After seven years of growth and success, we took a transformative step in August 2024 toward Safe Living, launching VOC removal services as our first offering and now expanding into elder care. This shift responds to a rising consumer demand for healthier, independent living environments and reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of a mindful society. For more information, please visit https://www.moods.sg/ and https://moodsfloor.com/.



