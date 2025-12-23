Landmark Medical Centre is a well-established healthcare provider in Johor Bahru, founded in 2005 and recognised for its trusted legacy, strong clinical leadership, and commitment to patient-centred care. It offers multidisciplinary services with core strengths in women's health, obstetrics and gynaecology, surgical care, and general health services. Guided by medical integrity and long-standing community relationships, Landmark continues to deliver quality medical care supported by experienced clinicians and modern clinical facilities.

Sincere Healthcare Group is a private healthcare network in Singapore and Malaysia specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G), reproductive medicine, fertility care, and advanced women's and men's health services. Its centres provide comprehensive programmes including IVF, andrology, prenatal care, diagnostics, minimally invasive surgery and women's health screening. Supported by experienced specialists, modern laboratories and technology-enabled systems, Sincere serves local and international patients seeking ethical, evidence-based care. Its portfolio also includes colorectal conditions, endoscopy, colonoscopy and laparoscopic surgical services. Expanding its regional presence, Sincere has established a Patient Liaison Centre in Shanghai, China, to support patients seeking fertility consultations and coordinated cross-border care.

