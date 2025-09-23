Centered around the core elements of "Maritime Silk Road Charm, Cross-Strait Exchanges, and Mindu Culture," the opening ceremony featured a stage design theme of "Fu Ship Setting Sail, Navigating by Stars to Cinematic Dreams," symbolizing embarking on a journey and connecting with the world, and offering the audience a spectacular audio-visual feast that blends art and culture.The event is divided into three chapters: "Setting Sail," "Navigating by Stars," and "Voyaging Afar"—corresponding to local Fuzhou, cross-strait exchanges, and international cooperation, respectively. It progressively guided the audience on a cinematic journey that transcends language and culture, vividly interpreting the concept of "harmony and coexistence".Headed by Chen Kaige, president of the international jury for this year's Golden Silk Road Awards, the jury members made a collective appearance. They will select the winners of ten major awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Documentary, etc.The shortlisted films for the Golden Silk Road Awards were announced during the opening ceremony, covering categories such as feature films, documentaries, and animations. These works collectively showcase the fruitful achievements of film production in countries along the Belt and Road.With the theme "Silk Road Connects the World, Film Festival Illuminates Fuzhou," the 12th Silk Road International Film Festival highlights four key features: international exchange and cooperation, empowering industrial development, culture for the benefit of the people, and integrated cross-strait development. Over 300 events are scheduled for the festival.Subsequent activities include a film event by the guest-of-honor country (Indonesia), a Belt and Road film industry collaboration and exchange activity, and the "Silk Road Mountains and Seas, Fuzhou Films Setting Sail" series, further promoting the exchange and cooperation of Silk Road film culture.Additionally, the carnival and consumer season activities will extend through the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, offering public benefit activities such as "ticket stub economy" and "intangible cultural heritage + cultural tourism," building an integrated ecosystem of culture, commerce, and tourism that "empowers culture, attracts tourists, and enhances consumption quality," truly realizing the vision of "a film feast and a festival for the people."Hashtag: #12thSilkRoadInternationalFilmFestival

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.