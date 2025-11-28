NEXTOPIA, new World-Class Attraction by Siam Paragon, is conceived under a Revolutionary Concept as a major co-creation platform to Co-creating Communities for a Better World. Spanning more than 15,000 square meters on Floors 5 and 5A, the project represents an investment of over THB 850 million. This is a prototype city of the future that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and environmental advocates to showcase comprehensive sustainable innovations. The space invites everyone to take part in building a better urban community under the concept Join us in the Making of a Better World. Every experience at NEXTOPIA is designed to elevate everyday living with creativity, from environmentally friendly architecture, year-round sustainability-driven activities, and sustainable retail, to dining concepts that place sustainability at their core. NEXTOPIA represents a true integration of sustainability into daily life.

