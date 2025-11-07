Incorporated in Hong Kong in 1950 and recognised as one of the city's most distinguished local Chinese banks, Shanghai Commercial Bank has built on its strengths in serving corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and high-net-worth individuals. Tracing its roots to The Shanghai Commercial Savings Bank founded by Mr. CHEN Kwang-pu in 1915, the Bank is dedicated to serving the community with tailor-made services through a global network of 50 branches and offices in Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai and Shenzhen. It offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services, including loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances, securities trading, wealth management, insurance, treasury, foreign exchange, credit cards, and digital banking solutions. In 2000, the Bank formed a strategic alliance with Bank of Shanghai* in Chinese Mainland and The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank^ in Taiwan, creating the Tribank branding with a combined network of more than 400 outlets spanning China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States. * Bank of Shanghai Company Limited is a registered banking institution in Chinese Mainland, and does not hold a banking license in Hong Kong, and hence is not under the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, but holds a wholly-owned subsidiary - Bank of Shanghai (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong. ^ The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Limited is a banking institution registered in Taiwan, which has branch presence in Hong Kong. # By 1930, The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank had become the leading privately-run bank in China by deposit volume.

Officiating at the kick-off ceremony for Shanghai Commercial Bank’s 75th anniversary celebrations are: The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government (Middle); Mr. Stephen LEE Ching-yen, Chairman of Shanghai Commercial Bank (Second Left); Mr. Lincoln YUNG Chu-kuen, JP, Director of The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank (Second Right); Mr. John YUNG Con-sing, Non-executive Director of Shanghai Commercial Bank (First Right); and Mr. Wallace LAM Wing-ted, Chief Executive of Shanghai Commercial Bank (First Left).

