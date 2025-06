Shan Jixiang: Fujian's marine culture has made tremendous contributions to the development of global civilization

FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2025 - Fujian recently launched the "Marine Culture in Fujian" campaign, inviting experts to express their perspectives on the province's successful marine culture. In this video, Shan Jixiang (Director of the Expert Committee of the Chinese Cultural Relics Society and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum) and several foreign students visited the traditional village of Wulin in Jinjiang, Quanzhou. They discovered the distinct charm of the Maritime Silk Road and explored the historical significance of Fujian's marine culture.Shan Jixiang, the former director of the Palace Museum, had worked in urban planning in Beijing before dedicating himself to cultural heritage preservation. He applauded Fujian's achievements to utilize and expand marine culture. In the interview, he highlighted the watertight-bulkhead technology of Chinese junks, which improved sailing safety, boosted global shipping practice, and facilitated worldwide commercial and cultural interactions. Furthermore, he praised the overseas Fujian community for its contributions to promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, as well as friendly people-to-people exchanges.As a key birthplace and starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian is blessed with abundant cultural legacies. Shan Jixiang hoped further efforts would be made to incorporate legacies into people's lives and tourism so as to maximize their value.Hashtag: #MarineCultureinFujian #ShanJixiang #FujianInformationOffice

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.