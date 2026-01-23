SeABank's comprehensive restructuring of a vertically integrated business model, combined with a flexible operating strategy, has driven impressive 2025 results: Pre-tax profit reached VND6.868 trillion, up 13.73% YoY and achieving 106% of annual KPIs; NoII surged by 80.54% to VND4.410 trillion; TOI reached VND14.114 trillion, up 13.74% and fulfilling 112% of annual KPIs. CIR improved to 33.01%, driven by comprehensive digitalization and operational optimization. ROE exceeded KPIs, reaching 14.62%, reflecting improved capital efficiency and profitability. Thanks to effective credit demand capture and portfolio expansion in line with risk management, SeABank's total outstanding credit grew 16.69% to VND244.972 trillion, while NPL ratio remained below 3% in compliance with regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2025, SeABank's business scale expanded substantially with total assets reached VND396.443 trillion, up 21.72% YoY and completing 111% of the annual KPIs. Charter capital increased to VND28.450 trillion, owners' equity rose 15.34% to VND40.373 trillion, strengthening the Bank's capital base and safety buffers. Total deposits and valuable papers reached VND221.791 trillion, up 11.58% YoY. Moreover, SeABank's international reputation continued to strengthen, securing an additional US$80 million investment from Proparco and FMO, bringing total international funding to over US$1.1 billion. In 2025, SeABank also completed the transfer of Post and Telecommunication Finance Company (PTF) to AEON Financial Service. These resources enhance SeABank's financial capacity for further investment in technology and focused growth strategies, thereby supporting sustainable growth in the next phase. 2025 also marked a strategic milestone as SeABank officially launched its new framework of Purpose – Vision – Aspiration – Values, laying a solid foundation and clear direction for the Bank's next phase of sustainable growth. Driven by its aspiration to "deliver satisfaction and distinct services", SeABank actively developed lifestyle-oriented, modern financial offerings for retail customers, while introducing tailored solutions for businesses. In 2025, SeABank allocated over VND33 billion to social and environmental initiatives, up 44% year-on-year, covering housing support, disaster relief, scholarships, tree planting, and multiple programs implemented through its 4 internal funds. By redefining its strategic framework, SeABank has embedded sustainability into all decision-making in line with its vision of "Putting people and community first", setting clear targets toward 2030 on green credit, emissions reduction, women's empowerment and financial transparency.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.