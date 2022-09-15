Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), announced today during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, taking place in Riyadh, that it will join the World Bank’s Digital Development Partnership (DDP) – a collaborative public and private partnership to help developing countries leverage digital innovations to solve some of the most challenging issues.



As a new member of the DDP, Saudi Arabia will contribute to the overall digital development agenda of the Partnership to enable the sustainable growth of developing countries and support them in defining and activating national digital strategies and polices to achieve common international goals, including bridging the gap between developed and developing countries, and help in financing, encouraging, developing and adapting data and artificial intelligence technologies to serve all of humanity.