Samsung Electronics Introduces 2026 AI TVs, Redefining Home Entertainment with Smarter Experiences

[1] Series and model counts are based on the global launch line-up and may vary by region.



[2] VDE's verification evaluates products based on the test criteria established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for UHD (4K) colour standards, BT2020, and certifies Micro RGB Colour 100%.



[3] Available on selected Neo QLED models only.



[4] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.



[5] The range of Mini LED HDR luminance is based on internal testing standards and subject to change according to viewing conditions or specifications.



[6] Experience may vary depending on the content.



[7] According to Future Source, Samsung captured 21.5% of global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit volume in 2025, continuing a leadership streak that began in 2014.



[8] Q-Symphony requires a compatible 2022-2026 Samsung TV (BU8000 and above for 2022 models, CU7000 and above for 2023 models, DU7000 and above for 2024 models, U8000F and above for 2025 models, U8000H and above for 2025 models, and 2022-2026 models of The Frame, The Frame Pro). Connects up to 5 when all devices are Y26 models and up to 3 when Y23~Y25 sound devices are included.



[9] Initial set-up through the Spotify mobile app and initial connection to Music Studio Speaker through Spotify Connect Casting is required. Compatible mobile device and speaker must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Requires Instant Music Play to be enabled in the Samsung SmartThings or Samsung Sound App.



[10] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. Feature accessible through the SmartThings app. Requires a mobile device running on Android 9.0 or above or iOS 15.0 or above (subject to change on software update) with the SmartThings app installed. SmartThings is compatible with selected devices. Please see samsung.com/sg/smartthings/. Each device must be connected to Wi-Fi or other wireless network. Content services are subject to change without notice.



[11] Utilises AI-based algorithm.



[12] Wireless Dolby Atmos® transmission via Wi-Fi, works with 2022-2026 Samsung TVs. Dolby Atmos source content required.



[13] Utilises AI-based algorithm.



[14] Refers to HW-Q990H, HQ-Q930H, HW-QS90H, HW-Q800H and HW-Q600H models



[15] Requires a Wi-Fi connection. Available for download on iOS via the Apple App Store and on Android via the Google Play Store.



[16] Google Cast is trademarks of Google LLC.



[17] Google Photos is trademarks of Google LLC



[18] Features and availability may vary by model and region.



[19] Available technology, functions and features may vary by country, service provider, network environment or product, and are subject to change without notice. Requires a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other wireless network connection and login to Samsung account. Connected devices are sold separately. UI is subject to change without prior notice.



[20] Products shipped in Eco Mode have some AI Energy Mode functions enabled by default, so energy consumption levels when AI Energy Mode is turned on may appear lower compared to Standard Mode. AI Energy Mode does not work with Game Mode. Energy consumption may vary depending on content being displayed and surrounding brightness levels.



[21] Content and services may vary by region and are subject to change without notice. Agreement to Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Some content and services require registration and subscription. Requires Samsung account. Tizen OS upgrades will be supported for up to 7 years starting from 2026, for products released in the year 2026. Please note that the upgrade does not cover hardware-related performance, features or durability.



[22] Samsung Knox Security applies to Samsung TVs powered by Tizen®, launched since 2015.Latest software update is required.



