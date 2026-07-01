"At Samsung, we believe that youths hold the key to shaping a better tomorrow for all. When given the right platform and opportunity to utilise their critical thinking and problem-solving skills as well as their knowledge in STEM and artificial intelligence, they have the potential to devise groundbreaking innovations that can make a positive impact on our society and the world," said Jeffrey Hahn, President, Samsung Electronics Singapore.
He added: "Solve for Tomorrow 2026 aims to be the catalyst that inspires meaningful change and positive action among our youths. This year, we are calling for youths in Singapore to join us in igniting the change for a better future. As they come together to dream big and turn ideas into action, we believe that they will find their place in our society and be equipped to make the change that they want to see in their future."
Bella Teo, a member of Team BuddyBot, the Grand Prize winner of the Solve for Tomorrow 2025 competition, shares her experience: "Participating in the Solve for Tomorrow competition has truly expanded our horizons. The trip to Samsung's innovation facilities in South Korea was an eye-opening experience that taught us how innovation that combines vision, fundamental values and the desire to solve real-world problems can create long-lasting impact. Seeing Samsung's remarkable innovation journey, as well as the passion and inventiveness of other teams, spurs us on to continue our innovation journey. I am confident that we can achieve so much more if we set our minds to it, especially with the right support, mentorship and partners."
Solve for Tomorrow 2026 will provide the opportunity for youths to develop interdisciplinary skills like critical thinking, problem-solving capabilities, as well as to expand their Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) and AI knowledge, elevating their potential while preparing them for the workforce.
Ignite the Change Together for a Better Future
Samsung has identified four key themes for this year's competition, to encourage submissions that can shape a better future for Singapore in 2026. Participants can develop their ideas around these themes:
From now till 18 September 2026, students can submit their entries for the competition by forming groups of two to four and submitting their innovative ideas or solutions on the Solve for Tomorrow 2026 website.
- Eligibility: Full-time students aged 12 to 18 years old, enrolled in a secondary or international school in Singapore, including:
- Secondary 1 to Secondary 5 students if they are enrolled in the following schools:
- Government schools (including autonomous schools)
- Government-aided schools (including autonomous schools)
- Independent schools
- Specialised independent schools (SIS)
- Specialised schools
- Special education (SPED) schools
- Secondary 1 to Secondary 5 students if they are enrolled in the following schools:
- Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 students if they are enrolled in IP (Integrated Programme) secondary schools with 6-year IP programmes.
- Students studying in equivalent levels in International Schools in Singapore
- First Prize Winning Team
- S$10,000 worth of Samsung products
- S$7,000 cash prize
- Second Prize
- S$6,000 worth of Samsung products
- S$4,000 cash prize
- Third Prize
- S$3,000 worth of Samsung products
- S$2,000 cash prize
Hashtag: #Samsung #SFT_SG_2026 #TogetherForTomorrow #ShapeTheFuture #SolveForTomorrow #SFT26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Samsung Electronics Singapore