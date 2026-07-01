1. Environmental Sustainability

Climate change is one of the most critical challenges of our time, and each person has a role to play in shaping a more sustainable future. Whether it's conserving energy, reducing resource consumption, or improving recycling efforts, your actions can make a real difference. This is your moment to innovate, take action, and help build a better future for your nation and the world.





2. Sport, Health and Technology

Health is the foundation for a fulfilling and productive life—and innovation can make it more accessible for everyone. In a fast-changing world, sport and technology play a powerful role in supporting physical, mental and emotional well-being. By making it easier to stay active, reduce stress and build healthier lifestyles, your ideas can drive lasting impact for those around you.





3. Inclusivity and Social Harmony

Our society is constantly evolving, and everyone has a role in shaping a more inclusive and harmonious future. From creating solutions that remove existing barriers for people with disabilities, to fostering social inclusion for disadvantaged communities, you have the opportunity to make an impact by building a Singapore where everyone feels at home.





4. Trust, Security and Privacy

As AI reshapes our world, it presents powerful opportunities as well as new responsibilities. Building trust in the AI era requires a strong commitment to security, fundamental respect for privacy, and the skills to optimise the technology safely. By empowering society with these foundations, we can unlock innovation while shaping a secure and inclusive digital future for all.





Eligibility : Full-time students aged 12 to 18 years old, enrolled in a secondary or international school in Singapore, including: Secondary 1 to Secondary 5 students if they are enrolled in the following schools: Government schools (including autonomous schools) Government-aided schools (including autonomous schools) Independent schools Specialised independent schools (SIS) Specialised schools Special education (SPED) schools

: Full-time students aged 12 to 18 years old, enrolled in a secondary or international school in Singapore, including:

Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 students if they are enrolled in IP (Integrated Programme) secondary schools with 6-year IP programmes.



Students studying in equivalent levels in International Schools in Singapore

First Prize Winning Team S$10,000 worth of Samsung products S$7,000 cash prize

Second Prize S$6,000 worth of Samsung products S$4,000 cash prize

Third Prize S$3,000 worth of Samsung products S$2,000 cash prize



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026 , the highly-anticipated youth innovation competition, is back for its 10th edition in Singapore! As the world looks to navigate the uncertainties ahead, Solve for Tomorrow provides a platform for young changemakers to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to shape a better tomorrow for all. By inspiring youths in Singapore to rise up to the challenge and address key societal issues via innovation and technology, the competition encourages them to turn their creativity, ingenuity and passion into tangible solutions that can drive meaningful change in their communities."At Samsung, we believe that youths hold the key to shaping a better tomorrow for all. When given the right platform and opportunity to utilise their critical thinking and problem-solving skills as well as their knowledge in STEM and artificial intelligence, they have the potential to devise groundbreaking innovations that can make a positive impact on our society and the world,"He added: "Solve for Tomorrow 2026 aims to be the catalyst that inspires meaningful change and positive action among our youths. This year, we are calling for youths in Singapore to join us in igniting the change for a better future. As they come together to dream big and turn ideas into action, we believe that they will find their place in our society and be equipped to make the change that they want to see in their future.""Participating in the Solve for Tomorrow competition has truly expanded our horizons. The trip to Samsung's innovation facilities in South Korea was an eye-opening experience that taught us how innovation that combines vision, fundamental values and the desire to solve real-world problems can create long-lasting impact. Seeing Samsung's remarkable innovation journey, as well as the passion and inventiveness of other teams, spurs us on to continue our innovation journey. I am confident that we can achieve so much more if we set our minds to it, especially with the right support, mentorship and partners."Solve for Tomorrow 2026 will provide the opportunity for youths to develop interdisciplinary skills like critical thinking, problem-solving capabilities, as well as to expand their Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) and AI knowledge, elevating their potential while preparing them for the workforce.Samsung has identified four key themes for this year's competition, to encourage submissions that can shape a better future for Singapore in 2026. Participants can develop their ideas around these themes:From now till 18 September 2026, students can submit their entries for the competition by forming groups of two to four and submitting their innovative ideas or solutions on the Solve for Tomorrow 2026 website The top three teams will receive the following prizes:For more information visit the Solve for Tomorrow 2026 website or reach out to the organising team at samsungsolvefortomorrow@infom.asia Hashtag: #Samsung #SFT_SG_2026 #TogetherForTomorrow #ShapeTheFuture #SolveForTomorrow #SFT26

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Samsung Electronics Singapore