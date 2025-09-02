The launch of the RJJ Hotels where RIYAZ International has partnered with Jin Jiang Hotels China Region to expand its presence across Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific. The launch was witnessed by YBhg Dato’ Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (representing YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry) From left to right: Zhang Zhong Hao, Senior Vice President of Jinjiang Hotels (China Region); Zhou Wei, Vice President of Jinjiang International (Group); Zhao Qi, Party Secretary and Chairman of Jinjiang International (Group); YBhg Dato’ Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry; Dato’ Sri Shaheen, Group Managing Director, RIYAZ International and RJJ Hotels; Dato’ Muthukumar Ayarpadde, Board of Directors, RIYAZ International and Founder and Executive Chairman of MK Tron Group; He Yijun, General Manager of the Overseas Business Department of Jinjiang Hotels (China Region)

