Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs around 77,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. In Singapore, Novo Nordisk has been present since 1997 and has approximately 100 employees. "Beyond the Scale" campaign builds on Novo Nordisk's long-standing commitment to tackling chronic diseases. With over 100 years of experience advancing care for diabetes and more than 25 years of focused obesity research, Novo Nordisk is pioneering the medical management of obesity and the science of the GLP-1 hormone — a naturally occurring signal that regulates appetite and plays a key role in achieving sustained weight loss. As part of its mission to drive long-term health outcomes, Novo Nordisk is also investing in scalable prevention efforts. Through the Cities for Better Health initiative — a global public-private partnership spanning over 50 cities — Novo Nordisk is working to reduce chronic disease risk in vulnerable urban communities. Its latest programme, the Childhood Obesity Prevention Initiative (COPI), delivers targeted interventions to promote healthier diets and physical activity among children aged 6–13 in underserved areas. In Singapore and beyond, these initiatives reinforce Novo Nordisk's holistic approach: treating obesity with medicine and empathy today, while building healthier environments for the next generation. For more information, visit novonordisk.sg.

