MILAN/BAKU - Newsaktuell - 20 November 2024 – Awareness of the importance of the energy transition and the benefits that it can bring to the environment, the economy and society, is growing, including in countries with fossil-based economies such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This is what clearly emerges from a study by the, the foundation of Italy-based technology and engineering group MAIRE,carried out in cooperation with IPSOS, a renown international market research company. The study, " Climate goals: winning the challenge of climate goals through the creation of skills and competences worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan – Kazakhstan ", was launched during COP29 in Baku.The 2024 edition adds two more countries, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, bringing the total panel to 12 (Italy, UK, US, Turkey, KSA, UAE, Algeria, Chile, China, India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan), with 2,000 interviews of a highly educated sample of the population, in addition to opinion leaders.The study, sponsored by MAIRE's subsidiaries NEXTCHEM and TECNIMONT, shows that the international community is increasingly aware that energy transition requires new skills to create business and job opportunities. In general, the study finds that. The countries that face a major challenge in the transition to a sustainable economy based on renewable and circular solutions are those that will need the most investments in training and skill building in the coming years., indicating a growing consciousness of environmental issues and the potential economic opportunities they offer, and suggesting a fertile ground for future energy transition initiatives.A widespread recognition of this need is evident, with most individuals acknowledging their need for additional training in energy transition-related topics. This prospect is particularly appealing in those regions where traditional energy sector jobs may be at risk, offering a path for economic diversification.The required skills range from technical expertise to soft skills. In Kazakhstan, with its vast natural resources and existing energy infrastructure, a primary focus is on analyzing and assessing the environmental impact. In Azerbaijan, where there's a growing emphasis on diversifying the energy sector, developing expertise in solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources is vital for the country's transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.In Azerbaijan, problem-solving abilities are considered a priority, as the transition presents several challenges that require innovative solutions. In Kazakhstan, critical thinking skills are considered essential for analyzing complex data, evaluating alternative approaches, and making informed decisions.By investing in human capital and fostering a knowledgeable and skilled workforce, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can not only contribute to global climate goals but also position themselves advantageously in the emerging green economy landscape."The results of this study on Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan demonstrate that the energy transition is possible in every country, by adopting a gradual approach. All available technological solutions can contribute to the energy transition, including decarbonized gas. I hope that our Foundation's commitment will help accelerate the adoption of public policies to implement training programs for the essential skills needed to support this paradigm shift."*****is the corporate foundation of MAIRE Group. The Fondazione MAIRE – ETS has defined as its own mission to foster the training of tomorrow's "humanist engineers" who will be able to apply their broad vision and multidisciplinary knowledge to contribute to the energy transition; it carries out projects to combat educational poverty, to grant equitable access to educational opportunities, with a focus on contexts of social marginalization. Fondazione MAIRE – ETS also manages the historical archives of the MAIRE Group, a precious documentary heritage of Italian projects in engineering and architecture, seeing to their preservation and promoting greater awareness of them and their use by an ever-widening public. For further information: www.fondazionemaire.com MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions, the latter through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 45 countries, MAIRE employs over 9,300 people, supported by a global network of 20,000 project partners. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information: www.groupmaire.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fondazione MAIRE