Founded in 1826, the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC) is Singapore's oldest yacht club and one of the oldest maritime clubs in Asia. With a rich legacy spanning nearly two centuries, RSYC has played a significant role in shaping Singapore's yachting, maritime and seafaring culture. The Club's first patron was Singapore's inaugural President, Mr Yusof Ishak, marking its longstanding place in the nation's social and historical landscape. Today, RSYC is a premier destination for boating enthusiasts, offering a full suite of marina facilities, berthing services, hospitality amenities and community-centred programmes. Its strategically located marina provides easy access to Singapore's Southern Islands, while its clubhouse features dining, leisure and recreational facilities for members, guests and partners. Committed to fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship and a passion for the sea, RSYC continues to uphold its heritage while evolving to meet the needs of a modern and vibrant yachting community. Find out more at https://rsyc.org.sg/ | Instagram: @rsycsg | Facebook: @rsycsg | LinkedIn: RSYC

