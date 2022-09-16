Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to address fellow leaders at a summit in Uzbekistan on Friday.

Putin and Xi are attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional body their countries have led since inception which now also includes heavyweights such as India and is about to admit Iran.

Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict.

Putin also plans to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey on Friday. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)



