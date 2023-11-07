As the leading government-funded research institute in Taiwan, Academia Sinica has spearheaded numerous fundamental and interdisciplinary research initiatives to address diverse challenges in Taiwan and beyond. Its key objectives, outlined by President James Liao, are to achieve global recognition, fulfil social responsibilities, and attract and cultivate top talent. These objectives are embedded in the diverse research programmes at AS, spanning life sciences, mathematics and physical sciences, as well as the humanities and social sciences.

Started in 2002, TIGP is a joint-effort between Academia Sinica and leading universities in Taiwan. It integrates first-class facilities with outstanding faculty to offer interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs across a wide range of disciplines. All courses are conducted in English. After completing the graduation requirements, students receive certificates from Academia Sinica and degrees from the partner universities. TIGP also periodically accepts applications for Taiwan International Internship Program (TIIP) , a funded program which provides an opportunity for young talents to experience Academia Sinica's research environment. In cooperation with 10 top domestic universities, the 13 interdisciplinary programs of TIGP are as follows:

