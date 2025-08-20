SL Aesthetic Group is a collective of brands dedicated to advancing holistic beauty through medical aesthetics, skin and hair, wellness and lifestyle wellbeing. With a results-driven approach, the Group focuses on delivering treatments that are effective and lasting. Its portfolio includes SL Aesthetic Clinic, Skinlab The Medical Spa, TrichoLab, Prologue, Euphie Clinic and Skin Solutions (Malaysia), each offering science-backed solutions tailored to support confidence and long-term wellbeing from the inside out.

Prologue, a member of SL Aesthetic Group, is an integrated health and wellness centre. Grounded in Lifestyle Medicine, Prologue offers a multidisciplinary approach that integrates medical expertise, health coaching, nutrition, physiotherapy, and personalised wellness planning. With a special focus in women, Prologue provides proactive, science-backed care in a calming and supportive environment. More than a beginning, Prologue is the pathway to what's possible in lifelong health and vitality.

