A Legacy of People, Partnership, and Progress





Primerite Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia Team

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - Primerite Sdn Bhd celebrates its 30th anniversary as a trusted Malaysian distributor of global coding and marking leader Videojet Technologies . Over three decades, the partnership has been shaped by a people‑focused philosophy, operational excellence & smooth leadership transitions. Videojet is pleased to announce that Primerite is now the only authorized channel partner in Malaysia, supplying genuine Videojet parts, inks, and makeup.

A Blueprint for Success: CS Wong’s Vision of Equitable Recognition

Primerite’s stability and growth reflect the visionary leadership of its founder, CS Wong, whose focus on shared recognition & incentives has built a loyal, motivated team. This people-first culture drives low turnover and high-quality service for Videojet’s Malaysian customers.

This people-focused strategy aligns with Primerite’s corporate vision: “To be the most comprehensive Total Solution Provider in Marking & Coding Automation via Product Identification & Tracking to meet our customer's current and future needs in automated production.”



Operating under ISO 9001:2015 certification, Primerite demonstrates a strong commitment to quality, regulatory compliance, & continuous improvement, reinforcing customer trust & operational efficiency.



Seamless Leadership Transition



As the company enters its next phase, Primerite is executing a well-planned leadership transition to the next generation. CS Wong’s sons, Jie Han and Ming Han, are being groomed for leadership, ensuring continuity of core values while introducing fresh perspectives. Their focus on digital transformation & sustainability will support Primerite’s long-term competitiveness & strengthen collaboration.





Primerite’s 30-year partnership with Videojet is built on a shared commitment to innovation insolutions. Combining Videojet’s global technology leadership, the partnership delivers reliable coding & marking solutions to manufacturers across Malaysia. 2026 celebration honors past achievements while looking ahead to continued innovation and growth.Primerite, established in 1996, is a specialized total solution provider for marking and coding. The company represents leading global brands and offers a comprehensive portfolio of cost-effective and versatile solutions for product identification and traceability.Hashtag: #primerite #videojet #30yearsanniversary #videojetmalaysia #videojetdistributor

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Videojet Technologies (S) Pte. Ltd.

Videojet Technologies is a global leader in product identification, 400,000+ installations, presence in 161 countries includes distributors. Videojet delivers coding, marking & traceability solutions including CIJ Printer, TIJ, laser, TTO, LCM, & Labeling to print barcodes, 2D codes, expiry dates, & more, ensuring product safety & authenticity.



For more Information, contact:

marketing.singapore@videojet.com



Videojet Technologies (S) Pte. Ltd.