Poland's registered unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in April compared with 5.4% in March, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, below analysts' expectations of 5.3%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 878,000 last month.

Separately, the statistics office said the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) rose to 3.1% in the first quarter compared to 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Karol Badohal)