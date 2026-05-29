Payment Options Japan Becomes Official Partner of Yokohama Football Club

Payment Options K.K. is an international financial technology company providing secure, reliable digital payment solutions designed to support merchants in an increasingly connected economy. With strong emphases on risk management, compliance, operational integrity, and customer experience, the company is committed to delivering trusted, accessible payment solutions tailored to business needs in Japan and across the region.
Through this partnership, Payment Options K.K. and Yokohama FC will work closely to explore opportunities in fintech and football, and support Yokohama FC's continued innovation and growth both on and off the pitch.
"We are deeply honoured to be an official partner of Yokohama FC, and showcasing the unique spirit of Yokohama," said Yuka Kawamukai, Country Manager, Japan. "This partnership reflects our shared values of commitment and growth, and we look forward to exploring meaningful collaboration opportunities while supporting Yokohama FC's continued growth and success."
"Even in difficult situations, Yokohama FC has always continued to carve its own path forward, and that spirit resonates deeply with Payment Options' determination to forge its own path in the Japanese market," said Daijiro Katahara, President of Yokohama FC. "Together with Payment Options, we hope to build a strong partnership where we can share the journey of our respective challenges, inspire each other, and grow together."
Looking ahead, this collaboration will strengthen supportive relationships between financial technology and sport creating positive, meaningful impact within the respective communities.
Both parties have expressed mutual interest in exploring further opportunities and sustaining long-term value for fans, merchants, and communities in Japan and beyond. Payment Options K.K. and Yokohama FC look forward to an impactful and successful partnership throughout the 2026/2027 season.
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About Payment Options K.K.
Payment Options K.K. is an international financial technology company providing secure, innovative payment solutions designed to support merchants of all sizes. With strong emphasis on risk management, compliance, operational reliability and customer experience, the company delivers trusted, regulated payment solutions aligned with the evolving digital payments landscape.
About Yokohama Football Club
Yokohama FC is a professional football club based in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Established in 1998, the club joined the Japan Professional Football League in 2001. Its home stadium is NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium. Yokohama FC aims for recognition as an essential presence within the local Yokohama community — a source of enjoyment, emotional support, pride, and city symbol. By closely connecting with the community and listening to local residents' voices, the club is committed to addressing regional challenges while delivering joy and inspiring people through sports. Under the "community-based engagement" philosophy, Yokohama FC strives to contribute to and promote local community development through sports.
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