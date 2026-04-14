Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo. About WeMaintain ​​​​WeMaintain was founded in 2017 by Benoit Dupont and Jade Francine on the belief that building maintenance could be smarter, more transparent, and more impactful. We combine AI-driven insights, IoT-powered data, and on-the-ground expertise to deliver real-time visibility, enhanced operational efficiency, and increased asset reliability for building owners and operators. ​​​ ​​​​With operations across Asia and Europe and ​more than 350 employees, we provide services and solutions for elevators, escalators, automatic doors, and fire safety systems. ​​ ​​Our ​human + tech approach sets a new standard for service quality, customer experience, and growth.​​ ​​​​To learn more, visit WeMaintain .com and follow us on LinkedIn .

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