Founded in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire founded and headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan. The newswire comprehensive network of more than 200,000 editors and journalists, covering over 70,000 media titles, 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages is an effective conduit between PR & IR professionals in agencies and companies and government bureaus. As a total communications solution provider, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation SaaS technology and AI to redefine press release distribution, delivering multimedia, multi-language press releases directly to journalists' inboxes to optimise write-ups, build media relations and provides multi format, ready to use reports with pioneering data insights and intelligence on Public Relations Campaign performance. Media OutReach Newswire's global press release distribution network that spans Asia Pacific & Southeast Asia, the USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe & UK, the Middle East & Gulf States, and Africa is a trusted newswire partner for PR and Communications Professionals from PR & IR agencies, corporations and governments for authentic communication results. For more information about Media OutReach Newswire's services and distribution network, please visit www.media-outreach.com

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.