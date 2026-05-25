Left: Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta Right: Mr. Toshihiro Mori

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2026 - ONYX Hospitality Group , a leading hospitality management company in Asia Pacific specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, has announced a significant international partnership through the signing of a joint venture agreement with JR Kyushu Business Development (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (a group company of Kyushu Railway Company), one of Japan's foremost corporations listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange. The collaboration will see the development of Shama North Pattaya, further advancing ONYX's portfolio by leveraging Shama's expertise to capitalize on short- and extended-stay demand, while reinforcing confidence in the growth potential of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).This latest agreement marks a continuation of the strategic partnership between the two organizations, building upon the success of Shama Lakeview Asoke, which ONYX manages on behalf of JR Kyushu Group. The property has earned recognition as one of the leading serviced apartments in Bangkok's central business district, reflecting the Japanese partner's strong confidence in ONYX's management capabilities and in-depth market expertise.The development of Shama North Pattaya therefore represents not only an expansion into a high-potential location, but also a reaffirmation of ONYX's disciplined growth strategy. By collaborating with globally respected partners, the group continues to strengthen its footprint in the EEC., stated that this joint venture with JR Kyushu Group reflects the company's long-standing commitment to growing alongside its partners. It also marks ONYX's second joint venture with an international partner under its strategic expansion plan, underscoring continued investor confidence in the company's capabilities, as well as its ongoing pursuit of investment opportunities and strategic collaborations with high-potential partners."For ONYX Hospitality Group, growth is not defined merely by the number of projects we develop, but by the strength of the partnerships we cultivate. Our joint venture with JR Kyushu Group reflects a shared vision and a commitment to creating long-term value together.The Shama brand has grown from a deep understanding of the long-stay market, which we have consistently studied and monitored over the years. We see clear future potential in this segment. Each Shama development is founded on comprehensive insights into resident needs and expectations, placing emphasis on the core of the living experience — comfort, flexibility and a genuine sense of home — all delivered to international standards.Shama North Pattaya represents another important strategic property in strengthening and completing ONYX Hospitality Group's presence in Pattaya, a high-potential destination within the EEC, alongside our key brands Amari and OZO, helping to create a more integrated and cohesive hospitality cluster in the area."Yuthachai added, "Shama North Pattaya reflects ONYX's commitment to strengthening Thailand's position as a leading destination for long-term residents while supporting the sustainable growth of the residential hospitality sector."stated that this joint venture marks an important next step in JR Kyushu Group's continued partnership with ONYX Hospitality Group in Thailand, building on the success of Shama Lakeview Asoke."Following our successful collaboration on Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok, we are pleased to deepen our partnership with ONYX Hospitality Group through Shama North Pattaya. We see strong potential in Pattaya as a leading resort destination within the EEC, and we have full confidence in ONYX's hospitality expertise to deliver an exceptional property that meets the evolving needs of both Thai and international guests. We look forward to creating lasting value together."Strategically located in North Pattaya, a key tourism and economic hub within the EEC, Shama North Pattaya is designed to blend the comfort and convenience of serviced apartments with the refined services of a leading hotel brand. The project aims to cater to the steadily expanding long-stay segment, which is projected to continue its upward trajectory in 2026 and beyond.The partnership between ONYX Hospitality Group and JR Kyushu Group not only highlights the complementary strengths of both organisations, but also serves as a strong indicator of Japanese investor confidence in Thailand's economic stability and long-term prospects. At the same time, it signals the readiness of Thai hospitality brands to compete and grow alongside global partners in a sustainable and forward-looking manner.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

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About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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About JR Kyushu

Kyushu Railway Company (JR Kyushu), headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan, and listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is a diversified group operating across Transportation, Real Estate and Hotels, Retail and Restaurants, Construction, and Business Services. Building on more than three decades of experience since its establishment in 1987, JR Kyushu has expanded beyond its core railway operations into a wide range of community-based and lifestyle businesses. In Thailand, JR Kyushu Business Development (Thailand) Co., Ltd. serves as the group's investment platform for hospitality and real estate, building on the success of Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok and continuing to pursue long-term growth opportunities in the region.





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