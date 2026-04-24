Hypnosis Institute is dedicated to helping people in Hong Kong lead healthier and more fulfilling lives through hypnotic experience. We offer accessible and practical hypnotic experience training programmes designed to integrate hypnotic techniques into everyday life, with a focus on stress management, emotional wellbeing, and personal growth. Hypnosis Institute is Hong Kong's only hypnotic experience professional development platform that simultaneously operates a research group, social innovation group, practical training group, crisis psychological support group, charitable initiatives, networking events, therapeutic services, and a comprehensive training pathway. As the sole Hong Kong chapter of the Association for Integrative Medicine (AIM) in the United States, the sole overseas Hong Kong academy of UK educational institution Study House (Quality Licence Scheme), and the sole specialist hypnotic experience training school in Hong Kong under Cambridge International College in the United Kingdom, Hypnosis Institute provides internationally recognised qualifications that contribute to the advancement of the industry. Founder Charles Leung is a trainer of trainers in the field of hypnotic experience, and has been specially appointed by the Association for Integrative Medicine as the Chief Instructor for Specialist hypnotic experience in Greater China. He has trained over 1,000 hypnotherapists and instructors, upholding the highest standards of professional development in the mental health field. The Institute's programmes integrate a comprehensive range of methodologies, including hypnotic experience combined with MBTI personality profiling, DISC behavioural analysis, mental health coaching, emotional education, and the HiddenMe Cards inner child tool — providing a holistic and personalised approach to hypnotic experience practice. Instructors specialise in paediatric hypnotic experience, Internal Family Systems (including inner child) hypnotic experience, stress and insomnia relief hypnotic experience, interpersonal relationship hypnotic experience, as well as hypnotic experience in reminiscence and palliative care. Driven by the belief that everyone can harness the power of hypnotic experience to enhance their mental wellbeing, Hypnosis Institute is committed to sharing psychological knowledge and providing professional support in the areas of emotional management, life challenges, and the professional development of the hypnotic experience industry. Follow us at hypnosisinstitute.com.hk , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates.

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