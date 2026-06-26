The session is designed to help members of the public ask clearer questions before deciding whether a medical aesthetic treatment is appropriate for them. Rather than focusing on any one procedure, the talk will cover consultation-first decision-making, how medical assessment should come before choosing treatments such as fil, and why natural-looking outcomes depend on suitability, restraint, and medical judgement.
As aesthetic treatments become more visible across social media and everyday conversation, consumers are often exposed to trend-led content before receiving a proper clinical assessment. Nexus Aesthetic Clinic says the pro bono session aims to bring the conversation back to patient suitability, risk-aware planning, and thoughtful decision-making.
The talk will be led by Dr Samantha Tay, Medical Director of Nexus Aesthetic Clinic. Attendees will learn what a responsible consultation should cover, including treatment history, skin condition, facial structure, medical considerations, expected trade-offs, and when a conservative approach may be more appropriate.
"Patients today are more informed than before, but they are also exposed to more aesthetic trends than ever," said Dr Samantha Tay. "A good aesthetic decision should not begin with a treatment name. It should begin with a proper assessment of the patient's face, skin quality, concerns, medical history, and whether treatment is appropriate in the first place."
Community organisations interested in hosting similar pro bono education sessions may reach Nexus Aesthetic Clinic through the collaboration page.
Hashtag: #NexusAestheticClinic
https://nexusaestheticsg.com/
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Nexus Aesthetic Clinic
Nexus Aesthetic Clinic is a natural-led medical aesthetic clinic located at TripleOne Somerset in Singapore. Led by Medical Director Dr Samantha Tay, the clinic focuses on consultation-led aesthetic care, conservative treatment planning, and natural-looking outcomes.
Nexus Aesthetic Clinic