Asia-focused report by the Centre for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP) and collaborators identifies 250+ priority climate adaptation and resilience solutions for Asia, [1] based on over US$100 billion in financing flows over 5 years [2]

based on over US$100 billion in financing flows over 5 years Study's survey of 165 Asian funders managing over US$1 trillion in funds finds climate adaptation and resilience emerging as top impact theme by activity and interest

Report introduces a first-ever framework to mobilise coordinated action, mapping solutions across 3 tiers of commercial viability, highlighting entry points for commercial, philanthropic, and public capital to enable cross-sector climate adaptation action

Accompanying fund flows dashboard provides visibility on public, private and philanthropic capital flows and funding gaps in climate adaptation and resilience across China, India, and Southeast Asia

A first-of-its-kind fund flow intelligence dashboard mapping public, private and philanthropic capital flows across China, India, and Southeast Asia (SEA) and impact opportunities

mapping public, private and philanthropic capital flows across China, India, and Southeast Asia (SEA) and impact opportunities The Climate Adaptation and Resilience in Asia Case Study Library featuring 50 real-world examples of companies, financial institutions and philanthropies advancing CA&R in respective ways.

featuring 50 real-world examples of companies, financial institutions and philanthropies advancing CA&R in respective ways. A sectoral deep dive, Building a Climate-Adapted and Resilient Agri-Food System in Southeast Asia, focused on agri-food resilience in SEA – a top priority across the region's National Adaptation Plans

Catalysing action Embedding climate adaptation as both a value and growth driver Strategic capital mobilisation across the spectrum

Improving decision-making Better climate-risk pricing and valuation of resilience Impact-linked decision pathways Shared data and knowledge infrastructure

Laying the foundations Climate-aligned financial system Cross-sector collaboration and delivery for scale





[1] Asia coverage in the report largely covers East Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, with a deep-dive focus on China, India, and all Southeast Asian markets



[2] From 2021 to 2025



[3] The solutions focus on nine key sectors: infrastructure, water, agriculture and allied sectors, energy, industry and commerce, disaster management, health, ecosystems and biodiversity, and social systems (pg. 14 of report)



[4] Such as rice, maize, soybean, sugarcane, cassava





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - The Centre for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP), in partnership with Temasek, Invesco, and ImpactSF (CGIAR Hub for Sustainable Finance), and with support from Dalberg, today launched a new report on climate adaptation and resilience (CA&R) in Asia. Thisidentifies, grounded in the region's unique climate risks, hazards, and priorities, and informed by analysis of overbetween 2021 and 2025.Launching at Ecosperity Week's Impact Investing Roundtable 2026 on 19May, the reportexamines the region's climate risks, financing gaps, and barriers constraining investment in adaptation and resilience solutions. This includes persistent data gaps, limited visibility of investable opportunities, and unclear financing pathways.The CA&R solutions for Asia span three tiers of commercial viability. These include 94 low or no commercial viability solutions but which are foundational in terms of building regional resilience, 93 emerging opportunities that are promising but need catalytic capital to scale, and 65 commercially viable solutions that have proven track record across markets. Together, they offer clear entry points across the spectrum of capital to support solutions at different stages of maturity — from early-stage innovation and ecosystem development to scaling proven technologies and infrastructure.Accompanying the report are:"Climate adaptation and resilience financing in Asia remains constrained by limited data, fragmented approaches, and uncertainty around where capital can be most effective. We hope this report helps to provide greater clarity on the opportunities and roles different stakeholders can play in advancing solutions across the region. As climate risks intensify, stronger coordination between public, private, and philanthropic capital will be essential to accelerate action," saidAs a region, Asia is warming at twice the global average. Since 2000, 3.7 billion people in Asia have been affected by climate-related disasters – more than triple that in the rest of the world. These risks are already translating into significant economic and social costs.By 2030, Asia will account for around 75% of the global CA&R financing gap, and Asian companies are projected to bear around US$336 billion in annual climate costs.Despite this, annual CA&R financing flows in Asia remain significantly below current funding needs. More than US$200 billion is required annually across the region, yet current flows stand at only around US$19 billion.Agriculture is among the sectors most significantly affected by climate change. While the sector contributes 9.8% to SEA's GDP, average annual production growth of key staple foodhas remained below 1.3% over the past decade. Climate stress could reduce crop yields by as much as 41%, with much of the burden and impact of declining production falling on the region's 100 million smallholder farmers, many of whom live on less than US$2 a day."Impacts of climate risks vary according to crop or livestock, where they are and when the risk is going to be experienced. This determines the necessary strategy required for resilience uplift. ImpactSF uses CGIAR produced scientific data along with AI-based approaches to support investment processes in risk identification and mitigation and impact reporting for investees. This is extremely critical because if risks are ignored, they will eventually impact the financial bottom line of businesses in the agriculture and food sector," saidSeveral structural barriers constrain capital deployment into CA&R. These include underdeveloped policy and regulatory environments; limited access to data on local climate, risk, and costs; and mismatches between solutions and the funding available.Many CA&R solutions are also highly context-specific, making them harder to implement at scale and require longer investment periods. This calls for coordinated action across the spectrum of capital."While it's clear that investing for climate adaption and resilience is still at a nascent stage, the critical work of identifying barriers, assessing commerciality and mapping context-specific investment opportunities is a major step forward that can move investors from exploration to tactical implementation. This analysis helps bring greater transparency to where capital is most needed across Asia, and where investable opportunities may be emerging," saidPromisingly, funder interest is growing. Among 165 Asia funders surveyed by this study, CA&R ranks as the leading impact theme, with 81 funders (49%) already actively investing and 47 (28%) exploring entry into the space. Collectively, these 165 funders represent over US$1 trillion in Annual Funds Managed (AUM).Translating interest into capital deployment, however, requires addressing key constraints faced by funders. Pipeline challenges are the top concern for both active or interested funders, as well as inactive funders in this space. Macro-level challenges and deal structuring are also key issues for active or interested funders, while main barriers for inactive funders include limited mandate to invest in the space, alongside knowledge and capacity gaps. Addressing these requires a comprehensive approach that strengthens business models, de-risks projects, and builds capacity and data systems.Recognising the multifaceted needs of the sector, this report sets out a roadmap for scaling CA&R finance in Asia through seven key actions. These includeFurther details are set out in the appendix.Investing in CA&R for business operations is not only a defensive strategy but can also unlock new markets and improve competitive advantage. Embedding CA&R into BAU and scaling investable solutions today can help build momentum for broader industry and system transformation.. Financing CA&R requires leveraging all forms of capital. Blended and innovative finance can help unlock investment, but only when grounded in strong fundamentals. Successful deployment depends on viable business models, robust data, and execution capacity.Climate risks and resilience benefits, including avoided losses and induced economic, environment, and social impacts, remain systematically undervalued today, distorting investment decisions. Embedding avoided losses and broader impacts into pricing and valuation is key to unlocking capital at scale.Clear impact pathways are essential to crowd in capital for CA&R. Given contexts across Asia require that solutions that are highly local and diverse, scaling requires credible causal pathways from action and investment to resilience impact, such as those anchored in a Theory of Change (TOC) and supported by standardised frameworks and comparable indicators rather than uniform metrics.Closing critical data and capacity gaps is essential to improve risk understanding and decision-making in CA&R. However, data cannot exist in siloes - coordinated investment in localised but interoperable data systems will unlock better pipeline development and capital allocation.Financial services are a foundational enabler of resilience across firms and communities, whether by funding CA&R (e.g., expanding access to capital, financing ecosystem services), or building financial resilience (e.g., by enabling risk transfer and building safety nets that are critical to absorb and manage climate shocks).. Lasting CA&R outcomes depend on coordinated action across public, private, and community stakeholders. Stronger collaboration mechanisms, whether among governments, philanthropists, investors, or businesses, can reduce fragmentation and enable faster, more effective capital deployment and action at scale.Insights from the report are based on engagement with ~250 stakeholders, including a survey of 165 funders deploying capital into Asia and 105 interviews. Stakeholders interviewed include commercial and philanthropic funders, financial institutions and insurance companies, corporates, ventures, and ecosystem enablers.The identification and prioritisation of CA&R solutions for Asia involved narrowing down from 1,400+ recognised global climate adaptation and resilience (CA&R) solutions, aligned with Asia's climate risks and needs, with maladaptive solutions removed at each stage. Each of the 250+ prioritised solutions were assessed for impact potential and commercial viability, leveraging tracked funding data of ~US$100B over the past five years.

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About Centre for Impact Investing and Practices

The Centre for Impact Investing and Practices ("CIIP") is a non-profit centre based in Singapore. Established in 2022 by Temasek Trust, a steward of philanthropic endowments and gifts, the centre's mission is to foster impact investing and practices in Asia and beyond. CIIP is the anchor partner for the United Nation Development Programme's Private Finance for the SDGs, providing Asia investors and businesses with clarity, insights and tools that support their contributions towards achieving the SDGs. Temasek and ABC Impact are CIIP's strategic partners.



About Temasek

Temasek is a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, with a net portfolio value of S$434 billion (US$324b, €299b, £250b, RMB2.35t) as at 31 March 2025. Its Purpose "So Every Generation Prospers" guides it to make a difference for today's and future generations. Temasek seeks to build a resilient and forward-looking portfolio that will deliver sustainable returns over the long term.



It has 13 offices in 9 countries around the world: Beijing, Hanoi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Singapore in Asia; and Brussels, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Washington, DC outside Asia.



About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.



About ImpactSF

The CGIAR Hub for Sustainable Finance (ImpactSF) works to deliver locally relevant evidence & analytics to unlock capital aligned with SDG impacts that enable the food, land and water systems transformation. Hosted by the Alliance of Bioversity & CIAT, ImpactSF builds on CGIAR evidence to deliver data driven solutions that enable financial institutions and investors to de-risk investments through AI-enabled analytics of climate and environmental risks and impacts. As a key technical partner, ImpactSF integrates evidence-based socio-environmental dimensions in all areas of the investment lifecycle, including pipeline development, investment screening & due diligence, investment implementation and post investment monitoring reporting and verification.



the Centre for Impact Investing and Practices