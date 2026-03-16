MyRepublic and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) collaboration

Tech Symposium 2026

The signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on 21 January 2026.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - MyRepublic has entered into a collaboration with Singapore Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) to support digital adoption, strengthen cyber resilience, and enable AI readiness among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the wider business community in Singapore, following the signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on 21 January 2026.The collaboration aims to support businesses through structured programmes, capability-building workshops, and accessible transformation pathways to accelerate digital adoption. It also focuses on strengthening cyber resilience by equipping SMEs with practical tools, assessments, and best practices to protect and sustain their digital operations, while enabling AI innovation and readiness through education, proof-of-concept opportunities, and pilot initiatives to future-ready businesses.Mr Mark Lee, Chairman of SCCCI’s Technology Committee, said:The collaboration aims to support SMEs through structured programmes and initiatives that strengthen digital adoption, cyber resilience, and AI readiness across the business community.Imran Nazi, Head of ICT at MyRepublic, said:

Collaborative Areas of Focus and Impact

Through the collaboration, MyRepublic and SCCCI will work closely to support SMEs and the wider business community across several key areas, combining business network access, industry expertise, programme management capabilities, and technology expertise.The collaboration will focus on community access and engagement by providing access to SCCCI’s extensive business network for outreach and engagement initiatives, promoting digital transformation programmes and activities through relevant communication channels, and curating relevant business segments for targeted digitalisation programmes.Programme development will include the co-development of workshops, masterclasses, clinics, and outreach events with ICT partners to introduce digital tools and encourage adoption. Activities will be hosted and organised either at SCCCI facilities or partner venues, supported by programme management, training, demonstrations, and hands-on support at engagements.The collaboration will also emphasise advocacy and thought leadership, championing digital adoption initiatives in alignment with national strategies. This includes supporting the development of co-branded thought leadership materials such as case studies, guides, and digital readiness resources, as well as sharing success stories and adoption outcomes to raise awareness of digital transformation benefits.Industry insights, including SME challenges and sectoral digitalisation needs, will guide programme design and support the tailoring of solutions to better meet SME requirements and address capability gaps. Where relevant, pilot projects and proof-of-concept initiatives may be supported for selected SCCCI members, alongside data insights on programme outcomes to support continuous ecosystem improvement.Together, MyRepublic and SCCCI aim to create business-relevant initiatives that help SMEs adopt digital solutions with greater clarity, confidence, and sustainability.Hashtag: #MyRepublic #SCCCI #Technology

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MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider’s priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.

Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI)

Established in 1906, the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) champions the growth of Singapore businesses, especially SMEs, through advocacy, capability building, and market access. With a strong network of corporate and trade association members representing over 40,000 companies, SCCCI connects SMEs to business opportunities, resources, and partnerships, while driving initiatives in business development, education, culture, and community impact.







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