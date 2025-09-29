



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 September 2025 - Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Hong Kong today announced the arrival of a brand-new wax figure of Gong Jun, one of Mainland China's most popular young actors. Known for his versatility and charm, Gong Jun now joins the Fashion Zone, adding fresh energy to the attraction's star-studded lineup.Since his official debut in 2015, Gong Jun has risen to fame through his extraordinary performances. He has continued to impress audiences with his performances in hit dramas such as, andshowcasing his range and depth as an actor.Beyond the screen, Gong Jun has made a strong mark in the fashion world. With his unique charisma and distinct style, he has made numerous appearances at international fashion weeks, showcasing the fashion attitude of a new generation.Madame Tussauds is renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship, and Gong Jun's figure was no exception. The team spent over five hours collecting precise data, including iris colour, hair texture, and body proportions, using a combination of 3D scanning and manual measurements. Gong Jun's professionalism and patience throughout the process left a lasting impression on the team. The final look blends his signature youthful charm with a refined gentlemanly style—sure to delight fans with its attention to detail and personality.The wax figure features Gong Jun in a vibrant pink double-breasted suit, smiling and waving in a welcoming pose. The vibrant colour and elegant tailoring reflect his confident style and charismatic presence. Every detail—from the contours of his face to the texture of his hair and the subtle lift of his smile—has been carefully crafted to capture his essence. From today, visitors can interact with Gong Jun's wax figure in the Fashion Zone at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, where it joins a prestigious collection of global icons.Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, commented: "Gong Jun is a talented artist with both mass appeal and global vision. His image aligns perfectly with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's mission to connect Eastern and Western cultures. This collaboration not only brings new energy to the attraction but also strengthens our engagement with younger audiences."Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has previously featured wax figures of Liu Wen, Hyun Bin, and Taylor Swift, among others. Gong Jun's addition reflects the brand's commitment to embracing contemporary cultural icons. To enhance the experience, the Fashion Zone will feature an AI-powered immersive photo station, enabling guests to interact creatively with the figure and enjoy a seamless fusion of technology and artistry.Guests visiting after 6:45 PM can enjoy the Evening Combo from HK$250, which includes admission to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a return Peak Tram ride, and entry to Sky Terrace 428. Three iconic attractions, one seamless night-time journey under the stars!This autumn, we invite you to step into Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, get up close with Gong Jun's stylish wax figure, and experience a one-of-a-kind interactive photo moment. Plan your visit now and discover your own night-time adventure!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/madametussaudshongkong/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madametussaudshongkong/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TussaudsHK Twitter: https://x.com/TussaudsHK Xiaohongshu: https://shorturl.at/lVGJx Douyin: https://shorturl.at/yIGF1 Weibo: https://weibo.com/mthk WeChat: (Search "香港杜莎夫人蜡像馆")Hashtag: #madametussaudshongkong #ThePeak

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered for over 250 years. With 17 Merlin-operated attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.



About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.



See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.



