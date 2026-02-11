For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,940 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.7 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com/hec

Founded in 1982, medisana is one of Germany's leading home‑healthcare specialists, dedicated to empowering people with high‑quality, user‑friendly health and wellness solutions. Since 2018, the brand has been consistently honored with the German Brand Award in the "Excellent Brands / Health & Pharmaceuticals" category, reflecting its strong brand leadership and innovation. A pioneer in health management, medisana develops future‑focused products across health monitoring, wellness, personal care, therapy, and healthy home categories—making modern, stress‑free self‑care accessible to consumers worldwide. www.medisana.asia

