MarsLab outlines a system-first approach to AI inference infrastructure for enterprise and edge deployment scenarios.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - MarsLab Pte Ltd today introduced its Singapore-based AI inference infrastructure roadmap, focused on deployment-oriented systems for enterprise and edge AI workloads.





MarsLab takes a system-first approach to AI infrastructure, bringing together hardware systems, software stack integration, workload validation, and deployment economics. The company is focused on practical scenarios where AI inference needs to operate reliably across real-world environments, including enterprise applications, edge deployment, and industry-specific systems.





MarsLab's near-term M100 platform is designed for commercial and system-level validation. The platform is intended to help the company evaluate real workloads, software behavior, integration requirements, operational constraints, and customer deployment needs. These learnings will support MarsLab's longer-term M200 roadmap, which is planned as a future self-designed silicon direction informed by practical deployment data.





"We believe future AI infrastructure should be developed with a system-first mindset," said Zhongwei Liao, CEO of MarsLab. "Before moving toward deeper technology roadmaps, it is important to understand real workloads, system integration requirements, and deployment economics in practical environments."





MarsLab is building its presence in Singapore and engaging with partners across Southeast Asia's semiconductor and AI infrastructure ecosystem. The company aims to support enterprises and technology partners seeking practical, efficient, and deployable AI inference infrastructure.





Hashtag: #AIInfrastructure #AIInference #EdgeAI #EnterpriseAI #Singapore

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About MarsLab Pte Ltd

MarsLab Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based AI inference infrastructure company focused on enterprise and edge AI deployment scenarios. The company works across hardware systems, software stack integration, workload validation, and deployment economics, with a system-first approach to practical AI infrastructure.

MarsLab Pte Ltd