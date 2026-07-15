A Modern Tribute to an Icon
The Monogram Origine and Monogram Emblème lines breathe new life into the House's signature motif, rendered in soft, vintage-inspired pastels and intricately woven jacquard. Beloved silhouettes, including the Victorine wallet and sleek zip-around designs, are refined with meticulous detailing, paying homage to time-honoured French savoir-faire while speaking fluently to the present moment.
Colour, Craft and Contemporary Spirit
The offering expands further with a suite of seasonal collections that push the Monogram into bold new territory. The Rainbow collection reimagines Monogram Empreinte leather in ethereal sage, buttery yellow and soft lavender, while Monogram Taigarama commands attention in vivid primary tones. Meanwhile, the LV Resort and Nautical collections evoke the House's storied travel legacy, uniting striped canvas and Monogram Denim with vibrant, sun-soaked colourways.
Creative Direction by Pharrell Williams
Under the vision of Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams, the Pre-Fall 2026 small leather goods venture into striking new expression. Monogram Surplus camouflage and pixelated Damoflage canvas lead the charge. The Sport Capsule collection, meanwhile, channels the spirit of football, skiing and beach culture, infusing fresh energy into archival favourites like the Multiple wallet.
Poised between legacy and reinvention, the 2026 collections affirm the Monogram's place not merely as a symbol of heritage, but as a living language of modern luxury.
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Louis Vuitton Taiwan
Between a craftsman's exceptional technique, and a designer's vision and inventiveness, Louis Vuitton Taiwan offers its expertise to bring elegance and distinctiveness to its creations: shoes, watches, leather goods, ready-to-wear, jewelry and accessories.
Louis Vuitton Taiwan