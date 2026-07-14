Annual charity run champions eye health, visual inclusion, sustainability and community connection while funding a new Schoolchildren Refractive Error Intervention Programme

Mock cheque presentation by L'OCCITANE Malaysia's top management team:Mr Sing Loonpoh, Deputy General Manager of L'OCCITANE Malaysia (left), and Ms Elida Wong, General Manager of L'OCCITANE SEA (centre), with Professor Dr Shatriah Ismail, Deputy Director of Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia (right).

Over 3,000 participants joined the 7th edition of Race for Vision

joined the 7th edition of Race for Vision RM50,000 donated for children's eye health in Kelantan

for children's eye health in Kelantan RM1.75 million contributed by L'OCCITANE Malaysia over 17 years

by L'OCCITANE Malaysia over 17 years Nearly 100,000 lives impacted through vision-related initiatives

through vision-related initiatives Visually impaired participants ran alongside dedicated Sighted Guides

3,000 sustainable finisher medals handcrafted by OKU artisans

handcrafted by OKU artisans 96kg of recycled beauty empties transformed into finisher medals

transformed into finisher medals Supported by Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysian Association for the Blind and Society of the Blind Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - L'OCCITANE Malaysia successfully hosted the, bringing together more thanin a nationwide movement championing eye health, inclusivity, sustainability and community connection.The annual charity run donated, which will fully fund the launch of thein partnership with. The initiative aims to help children with uncorrected vision problems gain access to eye care support, restoring confidence and ensuring they remain connected to their education and peers through better eyesight.Since launching Race for Vision in 2018, L'OCCITANE Malaysia has grown the initiative into one of its most meaningful purpose-driven platforms. Together with its broader vision-related programmes, the brand has contributed, positively impactingthrough eye health, accessibility and community empowerment initiatives.More than a charity run, Race for Vision brought to life L'OCCITANE's global purpose ofby creating meaningful moments of connection between sighted and visually impaired participants.The event welcomed members of the visually impaired community from across Malaysia, including participants from theand, many of whom travelled significant distances to join the run.Throughout the 5KM route, visually impaired runners completed the course alongside dedicated, demonstrating the power of trust, accessibility and inclusion. What began as a race became a shared experience where participants moved forward together, regardless of ability.Addressing participants during the flag-off,, L'OCCITANE SEA, reflected on the significance of the event."Look around you. Today, we have 3,000 people lacing up together. Whether you are running with family, friends, or guiding a visually impaired partner, today we are fully equal on the exact same track."This morning is all about Crafting Life Ties - real human connections built step by step. These ties go far beyond the track. They are crafted by the conscious choices we make, by the hands that created your medals, and by every single person here. It's about an entire community coming together, side by side, to make this beautiful moment happen."Funds donated from this year's Race for Vision will support the launch of the, helping children access the vision care they need to thrive in school and daily life.By addressing uncorrected refractive errors at an early stage, the programme seeks to improve learning outcomes, confidence and overall quality of life for school-aged children.For L'OCCITANE Malaysia, eye health advocacy extends far beyond a single event. Race for Vision reflects the brand's long-term commitment to making vision care more accessible while empowering communities through meaningful partnerships and sustained impact.In line with L'OCCITANE Malaysia's commitment to circular sustainability, every finisher medal carried a story of environmental and social impact.A total ofwere produced usingcollected through the brand's ongoing recycling initiatives. Designed as both a commemorative medal and a functional card holder, each piece was handcrafted by local OKU artisans fromandThe initiative transformed discarded beauty packaging into something meaningful while creating opportunities for the artisan community to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship."When you cross that finish line, you'll receive a sustainable medal made from recycled beauty empties. But what makes it truly priceless is that every single medal was lovingly handcrafted, one by one, by talented artisans from the OKU community," said Elida Wong."They told us that creating thousands of these by hand was hard work, but seeing participants wear them today makes them incredibly proud. When you put it on after the run, I want you to know that you're wearing a piece of someone's heart."Participants were also encouraged to contribute to future sustainability efforts by bringing pre-loved spectacles and empty beauty packaging for recycling, while using reusable tote bags during race kit collection. During the event, more than 236 beauty empties and 96 pairs of pre-loved spectacles were collected, giving these items a second life while supporting L'OCCITANE Malaysia's ongoing circular sustainability initiatives and helping extend access to vision care for communities in need.L'OCCITANE Malaysia expressed its appreciation to the sponsors, volunteers, beneficiaries, media partners, Sighted Guides and participants who helped make the event possible.The brand also acknowledged the contributions of Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia, the Malaysian Association for the Blind, Society of the Blind Malaysia, AACE, Kawan Guni and numerous partners who worked together to bring the event to life.As Race for Vision enters its seventh year, the initiative continues to demonstrate how collective action can create meaningful change - connecting people, supporting communities and contributing to a more inclusive future.From restoring sight to empowering artisans and reducing waste, every step taken at Race for Vision reflects L'OCCITANE Malaysia's belief that small actions can create lasting impact for people and the planet.Hashtag: #LOccitaneMY #LOccitaneFoundation #RaceForVision2026

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Race For Vision

Race for Vision is L'OCCITANE Malaysia's flagship annual charity run dedicated to promoting eye health, visual inclusion and community connection. Since its inception in 2018, the initiative has brought together thousands of Malaysians to support vision-related causes, raise awareness about accessibility and create meaningful impact for underserved communities.





L'OCCITANE Foundation

L'OCCITANE founder Olivier Baussan has always been passionate about the relationship between people and nature, as well as about know-how and traditions. Since its creation in 1976, L'OCCITANE has been committed to protecting nature and the people who surround it. This commitment has taken tangible form: adding braille to most L'OCCITANE product packaging to make it accessible to those with a visual impairment, developing long-term and fair partnerships with female shea butter producers in West African countries, and protecting iconic Provence species such as lavender and almond trees. Because of this belief, the L'OCCITANE Foundation was created in 2006 and the former has guided its work ever since. The Foundation also work very closely with its subsidiaries to act in their own countries to support the better living together​ by reimagining ties between human and with nature, just like Malaysia.





L’OCCITANE en Provence

A Beauty Maison revealing the living force of flora since 1976, L'OCCITANE en Provence was born from a simple gesture - the distillation of rosemary - and draws its inspiration from the vibrant nature and cultures of Haute-Provence.



The Maison creates skincare, body care, fragrances and home collections formulated in France with botanical ingredients inspired by Provence and enhanced by advanced science and an environmentally conscious approach.



Today, L'OCCITANE en Provence shares its philosophy through more than 3,000 boutiques worldwide, 100 spas, 2,500 partner hotels, and its own destination, Le Couvent des Minimes, un Hôtel & Spa L'OCCITANE en Provence.



The L'OCCITANE Group is B Corp™ certified, reflecting its commitment to biodiversity, sustainability, responsible business practices and positive social impact.





L’OCCITANE MALAYSIA Sdn Bhd