Headquartered in Singapore, with legal entities established in the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, and China, Unloq is the international arm of Linklogis Group. Over the past year, Unloq has expanded its global presence, strengthening its service network across Greater China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and North America. Through technology-driven supply chain finance solutions, including stablecoin-powered cross-border settlement, AI trade finance agents, and innovative financing models, Unloq helps companies worldwide improve cash flow, reduce trade friction, and scale with confidence. About Linklogis Group (www.linklogis.com) Founded in Shenzhen in 2016, Linklogis Group (HKEX: 9959) is a leading supply chain finance technology solutions provider. Supported by shareholders including Tencent, CITIC Capital, GIC, and Standard Chartered Bank, Linklogis has processed over RMB 1.7 trillion in supply chain assets and partnered with more than 2,900 enterprises and financial institutions worldwide. The company has been ranked No.1 in China's third-party supply chain finance technology solution market for five consecutive years, according to China Insights Consultancy.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.