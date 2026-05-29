The demand for more adaptable hospitality is a defining feature of the current travel landscape. According to the Expedia Group Unpack '26 report, travellers are increasingly moving away from rigid itineraries in favour of 'Hotel Hopping' and intentional, experience-led stays that offer greater value and flexibility. Across the Asia-Pacific region, this shift has turned time into a top-tier luxury. As travellers seek higher-value escapes that reflect their personal passions, the ability to customise stay durations has become a critical factor in holiday satisfaction, allowing for more relaxed arrivals, unhurried meals, and meaningful time together that isn't dictated by a standard 2:00 PM check-in.
Responding to this shift, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort has amplified its luxury philosophy with its signature 25-hour stay experience, which allows guests to check in at a time that suits their schedule and enjoy a full, flexible experience from arrival.
"In the current travel climate, time is the new luxury, especially for families balancing busy schedules," said Jirarat Ninpradub, General Manager of Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort. "We designed the 25-hour stay experience to return control to our guests, removing the anxiety of the ticking clock that often accompanies traditional hotel stays. By offering this flexibility, we ensure that our guests can settle in at their own pace and fully immerse themselves in the Mai Khao lifestyle without feeling rushed."
Located on the quiet shores of Mai Khao, the resort supports a slower pace of travel through family-friendly room configurations, expansive open spaces, and curated on-site experiences. This approach allows guests to enjoy a seamless and self-contained stay without the pressure of fixed hotel schedules.
While the 25-hour stay is available until 30 June 2026, the resort continues to evolve its seasonal programming and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy member offers to meet the needs of year-round travellers.
For more information on additional offers, visit Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort Official Website.Hashtag: #LeMéridienPhuketMaiKhaoBeachResort
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
Set along the tranquil shores of Mai Khao Beach, one of Phuket’s most unspoiled coastlines, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers a relaxed beachfront retreat just 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport. The resort brings together contemporary design, intuitive service, and a curated approach to lifestyle experiences, providing a calm alternative to the island’s busier tourist hubs.
The resort features spacious rooms and suites across 14 categories, with views of tropical gardens or the Andaman Sea, designed to balance comfort and privacy. With expansive grounds and family-friendly facilities, it welcomes couples, families, and groups seeking a more unhurried stay.
Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort