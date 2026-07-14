- Read to Lead: Building an AI-Ready Mind promotes reading in the workplace and equips PMETs and business leaders with professional discernment skills for an era when not all information can be taken at face value
Yet less than half of respondents said they would check the original source of a statistic before forming an opinion, even if they are reading an AI-generated summary in search engines. KPMG and NLB conducted the poll from June to July 2026 to ascertain whether Singapore professionals critically evaluate information in an environment where AI-generated outputs are increasingly ubiquitous. The poll revealed a gap between the demands of the AI era and the habits and skills professionals have built thus far.
Against this landscape, KPMG in Singapore and NLB launched Read to Lead: Building an AI-Ready Mind today. This is a year-long initiative to bring reading into the workplace. Officiated by Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information, the programme marks the start of a concerted push to embed focused reading as a core professional capability across Singapore's workforce, build discernment and critical thinking, and empower companies to accelerate knowledge-building across their workforce.
As generative and agentic AI transform how individuals and organisations access information, the ability to critically evaluate the credibility of content will be increasingly important. It is imperative that professionals engage in sustained and focused reading to build this skill.
Melissa Tam, Chief Executive Officer, NLB, said,"Reading has always been at the heart of what NLB does. The launch of Read to Lead reflects our belief that focused reading strengthens our capability for critical thinking. By reading consistently and reading widely, we learn to ask better questions and are likely to be more discerning consumers of AI generated outputs. Our partnership with KPMG brings this conviction into the workplace and we hope this will be the first of many. NLB looks forward to collaborating with more organisations across Singapore to build a culture of reading, and through this, equip Singapore's professionals with the skills they need to contribute meaningfully to their organisations."
Lee Sze Yeng, Managing Partner, KPMG, said: "Singapore's professionals are highly capable and deeply knowledgeable in their fields — but in today's environment, reading fast and reading within one's domain is no longer sufficient. Professionals who read widely across disciplines will be significantly better at evaluating information, including AI-generated content, even within their own field. The ability to read laterally, connect ideas across domains, and question what AI surfaces with genuine discernment is fast becoming the capability that sets leaders apart. Read to Lead is our commitment to building that at scale."
Read to Lead Programme is expected to benefit more than 2,000 PMETs and business leaders through expert-led talks, interactive activities and resources aimed at building discernment as a professional discipline.
Phase 1 — Knowledge Week: 14–16 July 2026
The programme launches with Knowledge Week, running from 14 to 16 July at Asia Square, the KPMG Clubhouse and the National Library Building. Activities are designed to help PMETs and businesses exercise sound judgement while evaluating information sources, broaden their perspectives beyond their professional domains, and engage with content meaningfully rather than at surface level.
Knowledge Week features a digital library, an interactive quiz, and panel discussions on three themes: critical reading as a professional discipline; navigating misinformation and AI risks; and how knowledge-building reinforces business resilience.
Phase 2 — Building AI-Ready Capabilities
Following Knowledge Week, KPMG and NLB will co-develop a practical toolkit to advance PMETs' and businesses' knowledge of AI technologies and strategies to counter misinformation and cyber risks. Expert-led talks on AI literacy and trusted AI practices will be held across NLB libraries, enabling individuals and businesses to engage with information both critically and responsibly.
Phase 3 — Journey Paper (2027)
In 2027, KPMG and NLB will jointly publish a journey paper anchored in insights gathered across the year-long programme and supported by KPMG's global research. The publication is intended to sustain a national conversation on critical reading beyond the programme.
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About NLB
NLB nurtures Readers for Life, Learning Communities and a Knowledgeable Nation by promoting reading, learning and history through its network of 28 libraries, the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore. NLB also forges strategic partnerships that encourage awareness, appreciation and greater discovery of Singapore's history through its rich collections in Singapore and the region.
NLB achieves excellence through innovation, focusing on citizen engagement and co-creation, resource and digital innovation. This creates learning opportunities, greater access to library resources, services, and archival collections, as well as a continual development of innovative library spaces. Established on 1 September 1995 as a statutory board, NLB is under the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).
For more information, please visit the NLB website, and its Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.
About KPMG in Singapore
KPMG in Singapore is part of a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 138 countries and territories with more than 276,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.
For more details about our structure, please visit kpmg.com/governance.
For more information, visit kpmg.com/sg.
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kpmg-singapore
KPMG in Singapore