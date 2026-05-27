As the global AI industry shifts from model-scale competition to comprehensive competition in algorithm efficiency, data quality, and application scenarios—and as the marginal returns of Scaling Laws diminish—the core competitive edge lies in the synergy of computing power, data, algorithms, capital, and scenarios. Chow Kit Hui believes AI is becoming a key driver of industrial restructuring, and long-term value requires converting technological capability into real commercial efficiency.
At the summit, Chow Kit Hui presented the strategic layout of his AI fund, AlgoVision AI Growth Partners Foundation. The fund targets key tech breakthroughs and high-value scenarios across the global AI chain, including computing infrastructure, algorithm optimization, data systems, intelligent decision-making, and fintech. Through a "technology + capital + scenarios" model, it provides AI enterprises with financial support, resource integration, and industrialization pathways, bridging R&D and practical application.
Chow Kit Hui stated that the next phase of AI industry growth depends not just on individual tech breakthroughs but on cross-domain resource integration. Only by combining computing infrastructure, data assets, algorithmic capabilities, and real-world scenarios can sustainable industrial competitiveness be built. His attendance reflects his long-term perspective on global AI trends and frontier technology deployment.
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About KitHui Growth Financial Academy
KitHui Growth Financial Academy was founded by Chow Kit Hui. Chow Kit Hui has long focused on global asset allocation, corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity, derivatives, risk management, macroeconomic research, and financial valuation modeling. The Academy does not center its core on short-term market predictions or teaching investment "techniques." Instead, it aims to provide learners with a rational, long-term, and systematic path to financial understanding. The Academy emphasizes understanding market mechanisms from a structural level, prioritizing the establishment of risk awareness in decision-making, and guiding learners to form independent judgment abilities across different market cycles.
Official website: https://www.kithuiacademy.com/
KitHui Growth Financial Academy