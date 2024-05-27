AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein expressed his confidence in Jordan’s future and its youth’s ability and intelligence to build on past achievements.

In an interview with Al Arabiya’s Taher Baraka on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah’s Silver Jubilee, the Crown Prince discussed the challenges that Jordan has faced and surmounted over the past 25 years.

Prince Hussein said that despite instability in the region and its economic repercussions on Jordan, the country has emerged safely from regional turmoil.

The Crown Prince added that the more imperative question today is what the next 25 years will look like, adding that, “It is critical that we develop our education and our industry, promote tourism, attract more investments and open new markets.”

Responding to a question on how His Majesty was able to gain global respect and build Jordan’s international stature, the Crown Prince explained that His Majesty is candid and forthright and offers perceptive advice and insight to world leaders.

The Crown Prince added that His Majesty remains consistent and true to the stances he takes, which he described as a rare trait in today’s politics.

Commenting on the latest developments in Gaza, the Crown Prince described the world’s failure to stop the tragedy unfolding there as inconceivable. “To date, 35,000 people have been killed, 70 per cent of whom are women and children. What number will move the world to act?” he asked.

He underscored the importance of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which offered Israel normalised relations with the Arab world in exchange for granting Palestinians their rights. He stated that genuine peace can only be achieved with public support, and that if people do not believe the rights of Palestinians have been fulfilled, they will neither trust peace nor accept normal relations.

During the interview, the Crown Prince addressed various regional issues. He affirmed Jordan’s openness to work with Arab countries and emphasised the security, economic, and political benefits that can be achieved through increased cooperation.

On Iran, the Crown Prince said that Jordan, along with all Arab countries, seeks amicable relations with Iran, based on the principle of good neighbourly relations and non-intervention in the affairs of other countries.

Commenting on recent attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country via Jordan’s northern borders, the Crown Prince described these violations as systematic operations by armed groups with significant capabilities that aim to target Jordan’s national security. “Any infringement of Jordan’s sovereignty is a nonstarter that will be confronted,” he said.

On Jordan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Hussein said, “We have a historic relationship and a shared future, and this is not just a slogan.”

“It is in the region’s best interest for this partnership to continue on all fronts, political, security, and economic, because, at the end of the day, our security and stability are intertwined,” the Crown Prince continued, expressing admiration of the ambitious and bold vision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Responding to a question on the future of Syrian refugees in Jordan, Crown Prince Al Hussein said the future of refugees lies in their return to their homeland, noting that there are ongoing efforts to find suitable conditions for voluntary return, and calling on the international community to live up to its obligations toward host countries like Jordan.

On the domestic front, the Crown Prince emphasised that his current priority is improving the country’s economy.

Crown Prince Hussein explained that although Jordan does not have abundant resources, it has the human capital and the capacity to integrate with regional neighbours and expand local markets.

The Crown Prince also highlighted accomplishments in the vocational and technical education sector, noting that this training will provide young Jordanians with more employment opportunities domestically and abroad, with shorter qualification periods and higher income levels.

The interview on Al Arabiya channel, broadcast on Sunday night, revealed Crown Prince as a type of leader whose personal style relies on building trust over time through actions not words.

Commenting on his recent marriage, the Crown Prince said that this union has changed his life for the better. “Finding my life partner has been a great blessing,” he said.

He also revealed his and his family’s excitement about the upcoming birth of his first child this summer.

The Crown Prince described the family he was raised in as “a normal, healthy environment”, explaining: “I hope I will be able to give my children the same attention my family gave me.

The Crown Prince concluded the interview by expressing his deep optimism about the future of his country.

“Jordan is steadfast, and will continue to stand strong. I see hope and goodness in people’s eyes. I am optimistic and believe that Jordan will be at a better place in the future,” he said.

