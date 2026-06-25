The Japan Creator Support Fund was established in FY2024 within the Japan Arts Council through funding from the Agency for Cultural Affairs. The fund aims to provide flexible, multi-year support for the development of outstanding Japanese creators and artists. Since FY2024, the fund has operated the "Support Programs for Creator Development & Cultural Facilities Function Enhancement," promoting creator development and strengthening cultural facilities that serve as hubs for creative activities and public engagement. From FY2025, the "Creator Support Program (Program Development & Implementation)" has additionally supported initiatives that strengthen educational institutions through industry-academia-government collaboration and foster practical professional development for creative industries and international expansion. https://creator.ntj.jac.go.jp/en

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